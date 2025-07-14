The Absolute Best Olive Garden Appetizer On The Menu Is No Surprise

Olive Garden serves as a staple in the rotation of fast-casual dining. Are there better places to get Italian food? Sure. But when you're craving Olive Garden, nothing else hits. To us, one of the most iconic foods you can get at Olive Garden is its breadsticks, so it's probably no shocker that these tasty little garlic sticks made it to the top of our list of every Olive Garden appetizer, ranked.

These breadsticks have it all. They have the right amount of chew, a bouncy yet fluffy softness on the inside, and the perfect smooth texture to soak in olive oil and garlic salt. They're vegan, containing no dairy, no egg, and no cheese rennet. In a land of super cheesy dishes and pastas that traditionally use at least a few eggs, this is a welcome relief for any vegans (or people with food allergies) that might be meeting their friends out for a nice lunch or dinner. The fact that they're brought out to the table hot makes them all the more delectable — and you can get them with dipping sauces as an appetizer. You'll get the marinara, five cheese marinara, Alfredo, and meat sauces, so you can really customize each and every bite.