How A Freak Atlanta Snowstorm Saved LongHorn Steakhouse From Bankruptcy

LongHorn Steakhouse has been around since August 1981, but it wasn't always a huge success. By only its second year, if not its second month, the Atlanta restaurant was facing potential bankruptcy. And yet, it ended up as a major national chain that completely turned things around. While clever marketing was a part of it, founders George McKerrow Jr and Sr., Bill Norman, and Bill Dukes actually have the weather to thank for their rescue.

The weather component came in the form of a massive blizzard in 1982, which shut down roads and businesses for several days, with massive traffic jams facing those who could even get their cars moving. This left people without food, and left many stranded on a shut-down interstate. It even caused at least ten deaths. During this time, LongHorn Steakhouse managed to remain open, serving the Atlanta community. It offered affordable food and very cheap drinks that kept people returning for multiple days as they waited for the city to reopen.

This not only made them a household name in Georgia, but it also made the restaurant enough money to survive through the long, cold winter. By 1990, the chain had spread across the Eastern United States. Even today, it exists all over America, with a few locations in other countries, too. So, before you go eat at LongHorn Steakhouse, perhaps you should get to know its fascinating and community-loved legend.