11 Things Every First-Timer Should Know Before Eating At LongHorn Steakhouse

Founded in 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia, LongHorn Steakhouse got its big break a year later when a severe snowstorm hit the city, stranding commuters in the area. Offering $1 drinks as long as it snowed, the eatery drew in crowds who soon spread the word about the new restaurant. Over the following decade, LongHorn expanded its reach to the East, Midwest, and Southwest U.S. states before being acquired by Darden Restaurants — the conglomerate behind other major chains like Olive Garden and Red Lobster — in 2007. Today, LongHorn boasts nearly 600 locations across 43 states and territories.

While LongHorn Steakhouse has a significant presence around the country, there are many diners who haven't had the chance to experience it for themselves. There are also those who may have visited the steakhouse once or twice but are unfamiliar with its full range of menu offerings and the menu hacks that can make their dining experience even more enjoyable. No matter which camp you are in, we have you covered. From dress code and reservations to promotional benefits, here is everything you need to know before your next visit.