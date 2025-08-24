11 Things Every First-Timer Should Know Before Eating At LongHorn Steakhouse
Founded in 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia, LongHorn Steakhouse got its big break a year later when a severe snowstorm hit the city, stranding commuters in the area. Offering $1 drinks as long as it snowed, the eatery drew in crowds who soon spread the word about the new restaurant. Over the following decade, LongHorn expanded its reach to the East, Midwest, and Southwest U.S. states before being acquired by Darden Restaurants — the conglomerate behind other major chains like Olive Garden and Red Lobster — in 2007. Today, LongHorn boasts nearly 600 locations across 43 states and territories.
While LongHorn Steakhouse has a significant presence around the country, there are many diners who haven't had the chance to experience it for themselves. There are also those who may have visited the steakhouse once or twice but are unfamiliar with its full range of menu offerings and the menu hacks that can make their dining experience even more enjoyable. No matter which camp you are in, we have you covered. From dress code and reservations to promotional benefits, here is everything you need to know before your next visit.
The dress code is casual
LongHorn Steakhouse is known for its ranch-inspired vibe and low-key setting. Some of the rustic touches that contribute to the chain's inviting atmosphere include mounted animal heads, framed cowboy belt buckles, and antler chandeliers. In keeping with LongHorn's unpretentious vibe, diners don't need to put much thought into what they are going to wear to the restaurant — that is, unless they choose to.
LongHorn Steakhouse focuses on hearty steaks, rather than ensuring that its clientele fits a particular image. Guests are welcome to wear casual attire, including jeans, T-shirts, and sneakers. The restaurant's laid-back philosophy is highlighted in the steady stream of relaxed dress-code advice from online reviewers, with one TripAdvisor user saying, "Come as you are. It's however you are most comfortable." Another TripAdvisor reviewer seconds this, noting, "The more casual the better. Anything more than jeans is too dressy! Enjoy!"
Interestingly, not everybody is happy about LongHorn's casual dress code, with one Redditor saying, "I counted FOURTEEN men wearing ballcaps or trucker caps. At 8:30 pm in a nice steakhouse. Not McDonald's. Not a lunchtime Bar BQue joint. [...] It annoyed me that men can't take their hats off while they eat. Is it me or is Longhorn not fancy enough to deserve hat etiquette?"
The chain doesn't take reservations, but there is a waitlist
Few things are more frustrating than showing up at a restaurant only to face a long wait time or be turned away altogether. Let's face it, hungry people are not particularly patient. This is why many chains recommend making reservations to get the best steakhouse experience. LongHorn Steakhouse is a little different in this respect. Instead of taking reservations, the restaurant has a waitlist. Guests can add their name to the list by calling ahead or via the chain's website or app. Once they have the estimated wait time, guests can hang out in the restaurant bar area — if seats are available — or wherever else they find convenient.
Online reviewers have had mixed experiences with LongHorn's waitlist system. For instance, one Facebook member says that it dramatically cut their wait time, adding, "Shout out to LongHorn Steakhouse. We got on the waitlist online. I checked in when we got there. [The] hostess said it would be about 20 min. (We waited just 5 min.) As we were waiting, another couple came in and were told it would be at least an hour." In contrast, one Reddit reviewer complains about their waitlist experience, saying, "Used the Longhorn SteakHouse app to get the wait time. There wasn't one. Walked in and the wait was 30-40 minutes. Had to go back to the car and wait. I now have trust issues with their app."
Things can get noisy
Depending on your personal level of noise tolerance, LongHorn Steakhouse may not be the ideal spot for a romantic dinner or an intimate get-together. Instead, the restaurant is geared more toward families and groups looking for a casual, fun night out. The ambiance is lively, with many restaurant locations featuring bar areas with television screens and plenty of conversation and animated banter.
According to online reviewers, both the restaurant's bar and dining areas can get very noisy, particularly during peak times and on the weekends. For instance, one TripAdvisor reviewer advises, "Don't let them park you in the bar section on Saturday night," adding, "The accumulation of people in close proximity, yelling over each other was really loud. No conversation in a normal tone was possible. After waiting 45 minutes, when the estimate was 25 minutes, we made the mistake of accepting a booth in the bar area." Another TripAdvisor user agrees, saying, "It was ok but VERY noisy. They were busy, I will say that in their defence, but there must be something that could be done about the poor acoustics. You could hardly hear across the table."
LongHorn Steakhouse offers free bread
There is nothing quite like warm, freshly baked bread before a steak dinner. Not only does it curb hunger, it also gives diners something to enjoy while they wait for the main event. LongHorn offers its guests baked honey wheat bread with butter. According to a former LongHorn employee, Emilee Unterkoefler, diners with a sweet tooth can ask the server for a cinnamon sugar and butter blend (via Tasting Table). Normally sprinkled over the chain's sweet potatoes, cinnamon sugar pairs surprisingly well with the honey wheat bread. The brand behind LongHorn Steakhouse's bread is Epi Breads.
The complimentary bread at LongHorn Steakhouse can be hit or miss. This isn't surprising given that a self-proclaimed former employee of the chain posted on Reddit that the bread arrives at the restaurant frozen before being baked in the oven in-house. Guests may also find that the bread is offered in limited quantities, as noted by a Yelp reviewer: "The bread was lackluster — besides being a warm loaf there was nothing else spectacular about it but we were shocked that we only got one loaf for our party of four and then were not offered more." In contrast, other online reviewers have praised the chain's bread, with one Yelp user saying, "Definitely recommend getting their bread which is warm and fresh."
LongHorn Steakhouse isn't transparent about the quality of its beef
There are three USDA beef classifications, each denoting a different level of marbling, tenderness, and flavor. USDA Prime beef is the top grading, while USDA Choice features less marbling but is still flavorful and tender. Meanwhile, USDA Select is leaner and less juicy than the other two beef grades. Most good U.S. steakhouse chains serve either USDA Prime or USDA Choice beef. Unfortunately, LongHorn doesn't publicize its beef grading, leaving diners in the dark about the quality of the steaks they are eating.
What we do know about LongHorn's steaks is that they are "always fresh, never frozen, and custom-trimmed" (via LongHorn Steakhouse). While the steakhouse states that its grill masters start with "quality cuts," we can only speculate about what this means. Though it's only speculation, the chain likely serves USDA Prime or USDA Choice beef, a theory supported by a Quora reviewer who notes, "LongHorn is about the same quality of my best home cooked steaks."
The steaks are served with the restaurant's spice blend
While some like their steaks smothered in rich sauces or rubs, others enjoy their steaks with a simple sprinkle of salt and pepper. To cater to various taste preferences, LongHorn Steakhouse uses a range of different seasonings, each designed for specific cuts of beef. The chain's Grill Seasoning is used to enhance the natural flavor of grilled, boneless cuts. The Char Seasoning complements the flavor of fire-grilled, bone-in steaks. Finally, the Prairie Dust Seasoning is ultra versatile, adding flavor to both the restaurant's steaks and its chicken and veggie dishes.
In an interview with Tasting Table, a former LongHorn employee highlighted that the chain's customers are welcome to mix and match its seasonings. According to one online reviewer, guests can also request to have their steaks only lightly seasoned. Regardless of preference, diners seem to enjoy LongHorn's flavorful steaks, with one Reddit member saying, "I've gone to a lot of steakhouses and I personally really enjoy LongHorn's seasoning. Anytime I try to experiment with different seasonings / marinating overnight, etc. I can never seem to fully get rid of the 'amateur and mediocre steak' steak flavor." The good news is that LongHorn now sells its proprietary grill seasoning online, allowing steak lovers to replicate that restaurant flavor at home.
Adults may get away with ordering from the kids' menu
Just like many other chains, LongHorn has a special children's menu with smaller — and cheaper – offerings. While some restaurants, like Cracker Barrel, explicitly state that diners of any age can order from these kid-sized options, this isn't necessarily the case for other establishments. A case in point is LongHorn Steakhouse, which designed its menu specifically for young diners under 12 years of age.
While the idea of saving a little money by ordering from LongHorn's kids' menu may sound tempting, it isn't without its pitfalls. First, you may simply be refused if the specific location is busy or is strict in enforcing the under-12 rule. However, it's important to remember that the rule covers dine-in guests. Take-outs are typically a completely different story, meaning that there is often way more leeway when ordering food to take home. After all, the staff has no way of knowing who will be eating the order.
The items on LongHorn's kids' menu are significantly cheaper than their adult counterparts. For instance, a 6-ounce Kid's Sirloin served with a choice of side costs approximately $10, while the same 6-ounce Renegade Sirloin with two side dishes from the standard menu will set you back $16. LongHorn's other children's menu options include grilled or fried chicken tenders, a cheeseburger, and nostalgic-tasting Kraft macaroni and cheese – all of which are under $9 and come with one accompaniment.
The restaurant is famous for its parmesan-crusted dishes
LongHorn's parmesan-crusted dishes are firm favorites among diners, who praise them for their blend of cheese goodness and crunchy breadcrumbs. While the restaurant doesn't specify exactly what goes into the signature crust, a former employee of the chain divulged in an interview with Tasting Table that the topping is made with homemade ranch dressing, grated parmesan cheese, garlic, herbs, panko breadcrumbs, and even more cheese.
While diners can add parmesan crust to pretty much any of LongHorn's dishes, including steak, the restaurant features three parmesan-crusted dishes on its menu. In terms of appetizers, LongHorn delivers the Parmesan Crusted Spinach Dip, which blends the dark leafy greens with four different cheeses. Another parmesan-crust-topped starter is the White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms, which combines roasted mushrooms filled with garlic herb cheese and the chain's four-cheese sauce. Diners wishing to enjoy parmesan crust over their entrée can feast on LongHorn's Parmesan Crusted Chicken.
LongHorn Steakhouse serves a range of Margaritas
Margaritas seem to fit well the Southwestern theme embraced by so many casual steakhouses in the U.S. As such, it's not surprising that so many such chains, including the likes of Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse, feature them on their menus. In keeping with this boozy trend, LongHorn Steakhouse offers its own range of hand-crafted Margaritas – all variations on the classic concoction of tequila, lime juice, and triple sec.
LongHorn Steakhouse offers five different Margarita variants. The simplest is the Texas, the chain's house Margarita made with gold tequila and triple sec. Staying true to the classic Margarita recipe, The Perfect comes with 100% blue agave el Jimador Tequila, triple sec, and sweet and sour, and is poured at the table. The restaurant also has more fruity Margarita options like the strawberry Margarita with el Jimador Tequila, triple sec, and strawberries and the mango margarita with el Jimador Tequila, mango purée, and orange liqueur. Finally, there is the Patrón Dragon Fruit Margarita that combines Patrón Reposado Tequila, triple sec, dragon fruit, pineapple, and sweet and sour.
The desserts shouldn't be an afterthought
When it comes to restaurant dining, there is nothing quite like going all out and finishing the meal with an indulgent dessert. Not only do these treats satisfy a sweet tooth, but they let patrons soak in the dining atmosphere after they have finished their main dish. Just like most other steakhouses, LongHorn offers a range of decadent bites to close out the meal.
There is nothing that screams dessert as much as chocolate. Whether dark, milk, or white, it's a firm favorite that's always welcome on restaurant menus. Keenly aware of its appeal, LongHorn features two chocolate desserts. The Chocolate Stampede stacks six different types of chocolate and comes finished with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce. The restaurant's other chocolate offering is the Molten Lava Cake, a blend of dark chocolate with a molten fudge interior, topped with vanilla bean ice cream and a chocolate and caramel sauce.
On a less chocolatey note, LongHorn's cheesecake comes on a bed of honey-graham crust and is topped with whipped cream, candied pecans, and caramel. Finally, the restaurant's Strawberries & Cream Shortcake comes layered with vanilla cream and strawberry jam, then crowned with strawberries.
The LongHorn app and eClub can earn you rewards
Many chain restaurants these days offer their own apps, which can be both beneficial for the establishments and diners. On one hand, apps promote loyalty and cut marketing costs for the restaurants, and on the other, they streamline the ordering process and give customers access to discounts. Highly functional, LongHorn's app allows customers to order food on the go, customize their meals, and make online payments. Diners who download the app also receive regular promotional benefits and discount coupon codes.
Another way to enjoy exclusive LongHorn perks is by joining the chain's eClub. Aside from insider news about various Darden restaurants, new eClub members also receive a free appetizer. Considering that the restaurant's starters range between $7.50 and $13, this makes signing up an easy way to save money. It also doesn't hurt that LongHorn offers yummy starters such as Parmesan Crusted Dip, Seasoned Steakhouse Wings, and Wild West Shrimp.