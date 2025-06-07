I Tried Parmesan Crust On Many LongHorn Steakhouse Menu Items — All Were Fantastic, Except 1

Are you a regular at LongHorn Steakhouse? If so, then you're probably already aware about something of a secret: You can add Parmesan crust to nearly everything at LongHorn Steakhouse. Over at your local LongHorn location, guests are dining on feasts positively covered in ooey, gooey, savory cheese. Sure, the menu features a few Parmesan Crusted Favorites, but this topping can be enjoyed far beyond those items. If it's on the menu, the crew at LongHorn will gladly smother it in Parmesan crust.

Of course, one could choose to get extreme with this concept, and order Parmesan-crusted margaritas and desserts ... but I wanted to try options that people would be willing to order on more than just a dare. To sample this delicious topping on numerous dishes, I met with LongHorn Steakhouse Executive Chef Michael Senich at my neighborhood location, where he guided me through a cheesy tasting.

During the meal, I sampled items from the Parmesan Crusted Favorites menu section, as well as other Parmesan-crusted items that provide a more unique pairing. Throughout the tasting, Senich offered insight and his experiences with LongHorn to provide a very thorough overview of the potential applications for this delicious Parmesan crust.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by LongHorn Steakhouse.