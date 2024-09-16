Can You Really Add Parmesan Crust To Any Meat At Longhorn Steakhouse?

In 2022, Longhorn Steakhouse introduced its parmesan crusted chicken, leaving fans eager for a new culinary adventure beyond their red meat-heavy menu. But the introduction of the parmesan crust didn't leave restaurant goers to only chicken. For a $2 addition, this flavorful crust can enhance nearly any dish on the menu — except, perhaps, your drink.

The parmesan crust is made from a blend of dairy and breadcrumbs, including ranch, seasonings, herbs, garlic, and, of course, parmesan cheese. Its creamy richness compliments a variety of dishes, from parmesan crusted mashed potatoes to seafood. At Longhorn Steakhouse, known for its affordable steaks, adding the crust to a sirloin, filet, ribeye, or New York strip is a surefire way to satisfy your appetite. The widespread appeal of the parmesan crust has led the steakhouse to create an entire menu section dedicated to it, called Parmesan Crusted Favorites. The list is composed of dishes like the parmesan crusted spinach dip, white cheddar stuffed mushrooms, and the classic chicken, with options available for those with allergies — though cross-contamination warnings apply.

