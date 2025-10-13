This Is LongHorn Steakhouse's Best-Selling Cut Of Meat (Hint: It's Not Filet Mignon)

Apparently, I'm not alone in loving a ribeye, because there's a lot of sentiment online about people really enjoying the ones offered at LongHorn. One Reddit thread, titled "Ordered the Outlaw Ribeye at Longhorn medium rare ... so worth it!" shows a commenter being initially concerned that the experience might be lacking. But once they ate their meal, they wrote, "Was worried it wouldn't be good, but it was amazing! Having every time I go now!" (The Outlaw version is simply the bone-in ribeye; it's 20 oz versus the regular's 12.)

Other Reddit threads show similar sentiment. "I got the 20 oz outlaw ribeye at Longhorn and was shocked at the quality and how well it was prepared," another user said in a separate post. And even someone who mentioned they worked at LongHorn once in yet another thread said, "I used to cook at LH [LongHorn]. I have nothing bad to say about that joint. Their cowboy ribeye is amazing."

So ribeye is clearly the preferred cut for many diners at LongHorn Steakhouse, which means that if you're waffling between the many beef choices, the fan-favorite one can't be a bad pick. Although if you're going for the first time, we do have some recommendations on which LongHorn dishes you might want to steer clear of.