This Is LongHorn Steakhouse's Best-Selling Cut Of Meat (Hint: It's Not Filet Mignon)
If you're at LongHorn Steakhouse, chances are, you're not there for the salad. LongHorn offers a diverse selection of steaks on its menu, ranging from humble cuts like sirloin to more impressive options, such as a bone-in porterhouse. However, the best-selling cut of beef at LongHorn isn't the flavorful New York strip, nor is it the tender filet, but rather one that's much more marbled, fatty, and juicy: the ribeye.
LongHorn's menu states, "Our guests love this steakhouse classic so much, they've made it our top-selling steak. A well-marbled, juicy 12 oz ribeye seasoned and expertly grilled by our grill masters for the best flavor in every bite." Ribeye is a good pick (it's long been my personal favorite), since it checks all the boxes on things you want in a steak. It's usually cut generously thick and comes with plenty of intramuscular fat, which renders down while cooking, resulting in moist, flavorful bites. Plus, when it comes to steak, fat adds coveted flavor and texture, which are all things you want when treating yourself to a great meal out.
LongHorn's ribeyes receive great reviews from diners
Apparently, I'm not alone in loving a ribeye, because there's a lot of sentiment online about people really enjoying the ones offered at LongHorn. One Reddit thread, titled "Ordered the Outlaw Ribeye at Longhorn medium rare ... so worth it!" shows a commenter being initially concerned that the experience might be lacking. But once they ate their meal, they wrote, "Was worried it wouldn't be good, but it was amazing! Having every time I go now!" (The Outlaw version is simply the bone-in ribeye; it's 20 oz versus the regular's 12.)
Other Reddit threads show similar sentiment. "I got the 20 oz outlaw ribeye at Longhorn and was shocked at the quality and how well it was prepared," another user said in a separate post. And even someone who mentioned they worked at LongHorn once in yet another thread said, "I used to cook at LH [LongHorn]. I have nothing bad to say about that joint. Their cowboy ribeye is amazing."
So ribeye is clearly the preferred cut for many diners at LongHorn Steakhouse, which means that if you're waffling between the many beef choices, the fan-favorite one can't be a bad pick. Although if you're going for the first time, we do have some recommendations on which LongHorn dishes you might want to steer clear of.