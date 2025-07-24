10 LongHorn Steakhouse Menu Items To Steer Clear Of, According To Customer Reviews

With over 500 locations in the United States and 15 consecutive quarters of positive sales growth, LongHorn Steakhouse is on a winning streak. Post-pandemic saw an upsurge in people wanting to eat out but not having the means to splurge on big-budget restaurants. Here's where LongHorn and its ilk swooped right in and claimed a spot in the sun. The Steakhouse positions itself as the place to go to for quality steak at the best value. With beef prices being ever-volatile, the chain has the upper hand as it negotiates food rates in advance. The generous portions, satisfying comfort food-heavy menu, and well-prepared dishes make LongHorn a repeat customer haven, especially for those wanting hearty meals with leftovers to spare.

However, the adage, "you get what you pay for," is the takeaway for some customers. Now, we are not saying that LongHorn does not deliver on its promise. What we have noticed, though, is that the dining experience is not always consistent. There are a substantial number of customer reviews that feature incidents like shoddy service and attitude, overcooked or underseasoned dishes, and stodgy sides. For many, these are reasons enough to warn others and reduce the ranking of the steakhouse chain.

This mix of hits and misses means that while some customers remain die-hard fans, others are vocal about their disappointment. In such situations, one has to ask: Is LongHorn Steakhouse worth the visit? And if yes, are there are some dishes one should avoid ordering to ensure the best experience?