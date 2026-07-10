13 Costco Foods With Deep Discounts In July 2026
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Just when you think Costco can't get any cheaper, the retailer surprises folks with special offers that allow customers to save even more coin at the big-box warehouse. While it regularly features bargains on everything from pantry staples to small kitchen appliances, it presents even deeper discounts monthly on various crowd-pleasing products. July 2026 is no different, with new deals around every corner of the store.
Because the company's business model is built around membership dues, it can furnish customers with savings that other grocery stores can't match. Call it a brilliant business strategy or a nod to the members who keep it profitable; either way, the result is keeping more of your hard-earned dough where it belongs — in your pocket. This month, the retailer has loads of deals on snacks, morning perks, and refreshments to keep folks cool during the dog days of summer — all available to purchase right now. These savings won't be around forever, so whether you need to plan a trip to your local Costco or buy them online, it's best to take advantage of these discounts before they're gone.
Goldfish Baked Snack Crackers
Those who love crunchy, cheesy snacks on the go should take advantage of the currently marked down price of Pepperidge Farm's Cheddar Goldfish Crackers at Costco. The big-box store is selling a 45-count box of 1-ounce bags at $3.30 off, leaving each individual package costing a mere $0.28. The fan-favorite snacks work equally well as munchies you can easily grab on your way out the door, a bite to tide you over before dinner, or a snack for folks to nibble on at a get-together.
Buy a box of individually packaged Goldfish Baked Snack Crackers at Costco for $12.69.
Paradise Green Premium Dried Mango Slices
With dried fruit generally being more expensive than fresh, it's always a welcome sight when it's sold at a discount. Right now, Costco is offering customers a steal on an eight-count package of Paradise Green Premium Dried Mango Slices. Usually $14.99, this fruity snack is now $3.30 off. Each bag contains 3.5 ounces of high-calcium tropical goodness, serving as a nutritious way to satisfy a craving for something sweet.
Purchase Costco's Paradise Green Premium Dried Mango Slices for $11.69.
Kinder Bueno Chocolate and Hazelnut Chocolate Bars
Think twice if you're considering canceling your Costco membership and you're a fan of chocolate treats like Kinder Bueno Chocolate and Hazelnut Chocolate Bars. This July, a 20-pack containing two bars in each is $5 off. There's a lot to love about nut filling encased in a crispy wafer shell dipped in milk chocolate, whether it's enjoyed as a late-night nosh or a quick pick-me-up during the day.
Get 20 Kinder Bueno Chocolate and Hazelnut Chocolate Bars for $14.99 at Costco.
Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast K-Cups
There are several creative ways to save money at Starbucks, but arguably the cheapest (and certainly the most convenient) is having a taste of the Green Mermaid at the ready every morning next to your Keurig machine. A 72-count box of Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast K-Cups is currently selling at a substantial $10 discount, meaning each cup of joe brewed only costs around $0.58. It's enough quality jolt juice to keep you buzzing for a while at a palatable price.
A box of 72 Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast K-Cups will cost you $41.99 at Costco.
Milano Double Dark Chocolate Cookies
Chocolate enthusiasts should run, not walk, to secure a bargain on premium, posh Milano Cookies at Costco. The discount warehouse is presently offering customers a 30-pack of the brand's Double Dark Chocolate Cookies (which placed third best in The Takeout's ranking of Pepperidge Farm's Milano Cookie flavors) for $3 less than usual. Each pack contains two cookies (60 cookies total per package) loaded with creamy dark chocolate filling that your taste buds will thank you for.
Get Costco's 30-pack of Milano Double Dark Chocolate Cookies for $11.49.
Hidden Valley Original Ranch Homestyle Dressing
Some say ranch dressing belongs on all salads, and if you agree, you know it's hard to beat the flavor of one of the biggest ranch names in the game: Hidden Valley. Costco is selling a pair of 40-ounce Hidden Valley Original Ranch Homestyle Dressing bottles at a $3.50 markdown this July, making it easy and affordable to add a little zest to everything from salads to chicken wings. The deal is available while supplies last, so don't wait too long to get your ranch on.
Buy a two-pack of Hidden Valley Original Ranch Homestyle Dressing for $11.49.
Payday Peanut Caramel Bars
What's better than a Payday? Lots of Paydays. The classic combination of peanut and buttery caramel is always a welcome treat, and Costco members can now get a box of 24 of the satisfying candy bars for $6 off. It's a great way to give a group of kiddos or adults some goodies for cheap, or stash them in your snack drawer so you've got some on hand whenever you need a break from the daily grind.
Purchase a box of 24 Payday Peanut Caramel Bars for $25.99.
Vita Coco Coconut Water
In the summertime, especially in the scorching July heat, staying well-hydrated is a top priority. Costco's bargain on an 18-pack of Vita Coco Coconut Water is just the thing to meet that need. Currently $5.80 off the typical price, it's a steal that's chock full of beneficial electrolytes and nutrients and boasts a flavor that handily beats plain water. And if you find yourself with extras lying around, you can get a party going with multiple ways to use coconut water in refreshing cocktails.
Costco's 18-pack of Vita Coco Coconut Water will cost you $21.19.
Honey Nut Cheerios
While it may not be as nutritious as its plainer cousin, which ranks as the best "healthy" cereal on the shelves, Honey Nut Cheerios are still a terrific choice for a quick and flavorful breakfast. They also happen to be on sale at Costco this July. Customers can now secure two 27.5-ounce boxes for $2.80 off. The best part of this deal is that the flavors of honey and almond work just as well as part of a morning routine as they do in a delicious late-night snack.
Buy two boxes of General Mills Honey Nut Cheerios for $8.19.
Clif Kid ZBar Organic Granola Bar
This July, Costco is also featuring a deal that the kids will enjoy. A 36-count variety pack of Clif Kid ZBar Organic Granola Bars is currently priced at a $6.70 reduction off the regular cost. Each box contains three flavors, including 12 each of Iced Oatmeal Cookie, Chocolate Chip, and Chocolate Brownie, so everyone gets something they like.
Costco's variety pack of 36 Clif Kid ZBar Organic Granola Bars will cost you $18.29.
Best Foods Real Mayonnaise
With all the ways to use mayonnaise in the kitchen, it never hurts to have plenty on hand. Costco has folks covered in that regard with a $2.80 discount on a 64-ounce jar of Best Foods Real Mayonnaise. Kosher, gluten-free, and made with cage-free eggs, it's the go-to spread to level up anything from luscious deviled eggs to a satisfying BLT.
Purchase a jar of Best Foods Real Mayonnaise from Costco for $9.19.
Poppi Soda Variety Pack
Everyone's favorite "Shark Tank"-endorsed prebiotic soda is on sale at Costco. An 18-count variety pack of Poppi featuring Wild Berry, Orange Cream, and Shirley Temple flavors is currently available for $5.50 off the normal price. It's a refreshing, flavorful way to beat the heat this July, and folks can feel good about drinking a beverage that only contains 5 grams of sugar in each 12-ounce can.
Buy a Poppi Soda Variety Pack for $20.99.
Planters Cashew and Peanut Variety Pack
Last but not least, Costco is featuring a $2.30 discount on a 24-count variety pack of Planters nuts. Three flavors are waiting to be enjoyed in each box, including 12 1.75-ounce bags of salted peanuts, six 1.75-ounce bags of honey-roasted peanuts, and six 1.5-ounce bags of salted cashews. Don't catch yourself saying "ah nuts" by missing out on the deal before they're gone.
Costco's 24-count Planters Cashew and Peanut Variety Pack will cost you $10.69.