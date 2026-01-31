11 Creative Ways To Save Money At Starbucks

If you are anything like me, then you need your daily caffeine fix just to function. The fact that Starbucks is the second biggest restaurant chain on earth makes it a fairly popular option for those who are looking to satisfy that need. It helps that the coffeehouse has such a wide variety of caffeinated beverages — including the Starbucks Refreshers, which do actually contain caffeine. In case you're wondering, a grande Starbucks Refresher has around 45 milligrams of caffeine in it.

Whether you are someone who makes a daily run to the coffee chain or only stops by occasionally, it can be expensive. Also, I think we can all agree that it never hurts to save a little money. That is why we decided to create a list of different ways that you can cut costs at Starbucks.

As someone who worked at the coffeehouse for three years in college, I definitely learned a couple tips and tricks along the way to help save some money. To ensure that the list is well rounded and up-to-date, I also researched some hacks that people online recommended.