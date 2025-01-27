Starbucks Has Granted Our Wishes With The Return Of Dine-In Benefits

Starbucks is wasting no time to tick items off of its New Year's resolutions list. Following a series of revamps, from switching the coffee chain's top dogs to adding a brand-new espresso item, Starbucks just announced its latest glow up: the return of "for-here" benefits. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the coffee company became more of a drive-thru instant coffee machine and less of a sit-in café in recent years. Now, it's returning to its wholesome coffeehouse days.

Starting Monday, Starbucks employees in the U.S. and Canada will ask each customer if they would prefer their order "for here" or "to go." Those who choose to stay in will receive their beverages in a ceramic mug, glass cup, or a personal container. While at the location, for-here customers are granted unlimited free refills of hot or iced coffee and tea at participating locations. Free refills are not applied to cold brews, flavored iced teas, and Refreshers. Free refills were previously only available to customers who paid for their orders through the company's app or using a Starbucks card.