Starbucks Has Granted Our Wishes With The Return Of Dine-In Benefits
Starbucks is wasting no time to tick items off of its New Year's resolutions list. Following a series of revamps, from switching the coffee chain's top dogs to adding a brand-new espresso item, Starbucks just announced its latest glow up: the return of "for-here" benefits. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the coffee company became more of a drive-thru instant coffee machine and less of a sit-in café in recent years. Now, it's returning to its wholesome coffeehouse days.
Starting Monday, Starbucks employees in the U.S. and Canada will ask each customer if they would prefer their order "for here" or "to go." Those who choose to stay in will receive their beverages in a ceramic mug, glass cup, or a personal container. While at the location, for-here customers are granted unlimited free refills of hot or iced coffee and tea at participating locations. Free refills are not applied to cold brews, flavored iced teas, and Refreshers. Free refills were previously only available to customers who paid for their orders through the company's app or using a Starbucks card.
Another beloved in-store perk is returning
In addition to new menu items and the opportunity for free coffee and tea refills, Starbucks has committed itself to making its locations a homier, warmer space. Also starting Monday, Starbucks cafés are reinstating their condiment bars, featuring a variety of creamers, milks, sweeteners, and flavorings. However, other perks have been taken away — people are no longer welcome to hang out in Starbucks or use the bathrooms if they haven't purchased anything. The brand has also implemented a Coffeehouse Code of Conduct, a list of in-person dining expectations for its customers that includes rules like no disruption, violence, or panhandling.
The return of in-person ceramic and glass cups and the condiment bar marks a new age in Starbucks' history. Pre-pandemic, these perks were commonplace for Starbucks customers, but amid COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, the brand de-emphasized its in-person appeal and leveraged its drive-thru services. Now, Starbucks is looking back to its roots and encouraging customers to hang out and linger in person.