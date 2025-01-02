Review: Starbucks' Winter 2025 Menu Delivers A Warm Welcome With A Clear Winner

It was quite a whirlwind end to 2024 for Starbucks, with a totally "Wicked" set of movie tie-in drinks, followed by a bevy of festive and tasty drinks and treats to ring in the holidays. To kick off 2025, Starbucks is hoping to keep January rather wet instead of dry with some returning favorites, like its pistachio beverages and new permanent additions to the menu. This includes the introduction of a vegan-friendly Spicy Falafel Pocket, and also one drink in particular that has oddly been absent from Starbucks' menu, but has been enjoyed for over a century elsewhere — a Cortado.

Starbucks' beverage product team member Ricky Gonzalez said in a statement, "Our goal was to create a new way for customers to experience espresso from us." Starbucks offers a wide array of espresso drinks, which run the gamut from the bold Doppio, and all the way to the lighter end of things with a Caffè Latte. Starbucks is hoping its new Cortado is the final complement to its espresso portfolio, as a perfect middle ground beverage. It's even going a step further by offering a sweeter variation — the Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado.

So, should we roll out the welcome mat to these new winter items that are here to stay at Starbucks, or is 2025 already starting on a sour note? The Takeout took plenty of sips to see where the truth lies.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.