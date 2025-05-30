Ranking 11 Flavors Of Pepperidge Farm's Milano Cookies

Pepperidge Farm was a real place, and it's where Margaret Rudkin started a baked goods empire in the 1930s. During a trip to Belgium, Rudkin became enamored with fancy chocolate cookies made for the royal family, and in 1955, Pepperidge Farm launched its Distinctive Cookies line, with its Eurocentric names such as Bordeaux, Biarritz, Capri, Brussels, Venice, and Dresden. A year later, the Naples cookie was born, where an open-faced cookie was covered with chocolate. After melty messes befell that cookie, a simple solution of adding a bookend cookie was implemented to preserve the chocolate longer. In 1957, that oval shaped cookie with a little bump on the outside — the Milano — was born.

In 1968, Pepperidge Farm introduced the first flavor variation with Mint joining the lineup. In the decades since, over 20 flavors have been offered up in those distinctive white bags, under its fashionable Italian name. Milano cookies have been named dropped in a song by RZA, and offered up on such shows as "Seinfeld," "Scrubs," "Lucifer," "Family Guy," and the series finale of "Frasier."

Today, there are plenty of Milano cookie flavors to choose from, but which one is truly the most distinctive, and which ones should be sent back to the farm? The Takeout took a bite of them all to see where the truth lies in this ultimate taste test and deliciously definitive ranking!

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.