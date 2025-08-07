This Is Why Dried Fruit Is So Much More Expensive Than Fresh

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dried fruit is the perfect on-the-go snack. It's compact, fun to eat, and lasts a long time before going bad. For my household, a Costco trip isn't complete without a pack of dried mangoes. At around $20 a bag, this snack is one of the most expensive items in my Costco cart. Whether you like your dried fruit sugar-coated or spicy, chocolate-dipped or yogurt-covered, it feels like a luxury item. Why the hefty price tag?

Producing dried fruit requires a lot of time and labor, and it comes with expensive overhead costs. Commercial dehydrators cost tens of thousands of dollars (or more) and are expensive to operate. Drying fruit takes several hours at a minimum, and fruits like dates and plums need up to about 20 hours. Those long drying times mean higher energy bills.

Fruit is carefully selected and sorted before drying to ensure the best-tasting final product. When it's done, dried fruit often travels long distances to get to your local grocery store, and the cost of shipping adds to the shelf price. Many dried fruits are imported to the United States from places like Mexico, China, Turkey, and Thailand. If you think about it, the cost is justified. When you buy dried fruit, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. Fruit shrinks dramatically when dried, so a bag of your favorite dried fruit contains dozens of individual pieces of produce.