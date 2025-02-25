Why Do Raisins And Other Dried Fruits Have So Much Sugar?

Raisins and other dried fruit lends a burst of sweet flavor and chewiness to a variety of dishes like a morning bowl of oatmeal or picture-perfect tall scones or biscuits. It also serves as a lifesaver, paired with a nutty trail mix or an energy bar, when you need a satisfying snack to keep you going. The reason for the sweeter flavors and higher sugar content per serving in dried fruit versus fresh is due to the dehydration process. While all fruit is naturally rich in sugar, when the water content is removed, the smaller-sized fruit earns a higher concentration of sugar. For example, ¼ cup of raisins contains 26 grams of sugar, while the same serving of grapes has less than 4 grams of sugar.

There are a few dehydration methods for fresh fruit such as air-drying and sun-drying, implementing a food dehydrator, or even using your air fryer for dehydrated citrus. But no matter which technique you choose, it will still lead to the same amount of sugar per piece of fruit. Sometimes the sugar content in dried fruit isn't entirely naturally occurring; Some manufacturers add even more sugar to enhance the flavor and preserve the product's shelf life by retaining moisture. The dried fruit that's sold at most traditional grocery store chains will often, if not always, have added sugar in it. If you're trying avoid added sugar, make sure to double-check the ingredient list.