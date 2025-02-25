Why Do Raisins And Other Dried Fruits Have So Much Sugar?
Raisins and other dried fruit lends a burst of sweet flavor and chewiness to a variety of dishes like a morning bowl of oatmeal or picture-perfect tall scones or biscuits. It also serves as a lifesaver, paired with a nutty trail mix or an energy bar, when you need a satisfying snack to keep you going. The reason for the sweeter flavors and higher sugar content per serving in dried fruit versus fresh is due to the dehydration process. While all fruit is naturally rich in sugar, when the water content is removed, the smaller-sized fruit earns a higher concentration of sugar. For example, ¼ cup of raisins contains 26 grams of sugar, while the same serving of grapes has less than 4 grams of sugar.
There are a few dehydration methods for fresh fruit such as air-drying and sun-drying, implementing a food dehydrator, or even using your air fryer for dehydrated citrus. But no matter which technique you choose, it will still lead to the same amount of sugar per piece of fruit. Sometimes the sugar content in dried fruit isn't entirely naturally occurring; Some manufacturers add even more sugar to enhance the flavor and preserve the product's shelf life by retaining moisture. The dried fruit that's sold at most traditional grocery store chains will often, if not always, have added sugar in it. If you're trying avoid added sugar, make sure to double-check the ingredient list.
The natural sugar content in dried fruit
Fresh fruit with higher amounts of naturally occurring sugar retains some of the highest sugar content when dried. Dried cranberries, mangoes, dates, and raisins have some of the highest sugar content per serving. On the other hand, prunes (known as plums when they're fresh), dried apricots, bananas, and apples have some of the lowest sugar content per serving. During processing, this fruit also commonly has sugar added to it, which could further affect its sugar content.
While experts acknowledge that both fresh and dried fruit can be part of a balanced diet, opting to eat fresh fruit over dried is generally preferred. This is because fresh fruit has a lower sugar content and is still naturally sweet. But for certain baking applications, dried fruit can be a more suitable choice since the higher moisture content in fresh fruit can negatively impact the texture of baked goods, or not deliver on sweetness. If you're using dried fruit in baking, choose brands without added sugar in order to avoid over-sweetening baked goods that probably already contain sugar in the recipe. This is similar to Alton Brown's tip for fruitcake that actually tastes good, which incorporates minimal "candied" fruit (or fruit that's been preserved with sugar or syrup). Regardless of the sugar content, dried fruit is delicious, portable, and can be nutritious when enjoyed in moderation.