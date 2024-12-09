Alton Brown's Top Tip For Fruitcake That Actually Tastes Good

The question remains, is Alton Brown's fruitcake all that different from any other you've tried? Your mileage may vary. One person commenting on Food Network mentions it being less dense than store-bought fruitcake, while someone else calls it "beautifully dense". Most who rave about the cake, however, seem to agree with Brown that it's all about the fruit. They like the fact that uncandied fruits are less sweet than their sugary counterparts, while some also praise the lack of artificial coloring. The downside of these natural ingredients, though, is that they come at a price. One person commenting in 2009 said they paid $200 for everything needed to bake multiple cakes, while another estimated the cost to be $30 per loaf back in the late '00s.

Alton acolytes may insist that Brown's fruitcake recipe redeems the dish and has converted hordes of haters, but we have a game-changing fruitcake recipe of our own that's completely different. It does have candied fruit, but omits the spices, and as one commenter who doesn't care for Brown's fruitcake explains, the spices may be what gives fruitcake its polarizing flavor. (Brown's recipe is heavy on cloves and allspice.) Our recipe also bakes the rum into the batter, while the cake is coated with Karo syrup after baking to keep it moist but not mushy. The best thing about our fruitcake, though, is that it contains no raisins. (Team Raisin Hate, sound off!) Brown's cake is said to be very raisiny-tasting, perhaps because it uses four times the amount of dried grapes as any other type of fruit.