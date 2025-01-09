Your Air Fryer Is All You Need To Dehydrate Citrus At Home

An air fryer is great for many things, from giving your chicken a crisp finish to reviving stale Twinkies. But did you know you can also add fruit to that list? Using an air fryer doesn't just have to be about making your food warm and crispy; it can also be used to dehydrate fruit. By placing sliced fruit in the air fryer at a low temperature for 45 minutes, you can create dehydrated fruit that's perfect for decorations or garnishing a drink.

Dehydrating fruit is easier than you might think. Start by slicing your chosen fruit and placing a few pieces in the air fryer at a time to dehydrate in batches. This ensures good heat circulation, so the fruit dries evenly. Next, set your air fryer to the lowest heat setting. For a Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven, the lowest temperature is 200 degrees Fahrenheit, though some models go as low as 135 degrees. If your air fryer has a dehydration setting, use that. Otherwise, stick with the lowest temperature. After 30 minutes, flip the fruit, then let it cook for a final 15 minutes.

When it comes to supplies and cleanup, air-frying citrus is one of the simplest tasks. All you need are a few basic items: an air fryer, a sharp knife, parchment paper, and a cutting board. Parchment paper protects the fruit's bottom from burning and allows you to check the process every few minutes without any mess. With just a little time and effort, your air fryer can turn a simple fruit into a charming garland.