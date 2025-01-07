How Long Do Dried Fruits Last Before Going Bad?

Dried fruit is delicious as a snack, especially if you combine it with some nuts or sprinkle it on top of yogurt. Some people use dried fruit to make fruit cake. It's also a welcome addition to cookies and other baked goods. Most dried fruit is rich in fiber and potassium and can be a great way to get some extra vitamins in your diet. Arguably, dried grapes, otherwise known as raisins, are quite polarizing. Those who hate raisins seem to really, really hate them. Especially if you bite into a cookie, thinking it's chocolate chip, and it's actually cinnamon raisin.

No matter why you have dried fruit sitting around in your pantry, after a while, the question inevitably crops up — how long will it last before going bad? Especially if it's not something you use on a daily basis. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says dried fruits like apricots and raisins will last for about six months in a cupboard. It will also last up to a year if properly sealed and stored in the fridge instead.