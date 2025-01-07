How Long Do Dried Fruits Last Before Going Bad?
Dried fruit is delicious as a snack, especially if you combine it with some nuts or sprinkle it on top of yogurt. Some people use dried fruit to make fruit cake. It's also a welcome addition to cookies and other baked goods. Most dried fruit is rich in fiber and potassium and can be a great way to get some extra vitamins in your diet. Arguably, dried grapes, otherwise known as raisins, are quite polarizing. Those who hate raisins seem to really, really hate them. Especially if you bite into a cookie, thinking it's chocolate chip, and it's actually cinnamon raisin.
No matter why you have dried fruit sitting around in your pantry, after a while, the question inevitably crops up — how long will it last before going bad? Especially if it's not something you use on a daily basis. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says dried fruits like apricots and raisins will last for about six months in a cupboard. It will also last up to a year if properly sealed and stored in the fridge instead.
Why you should keep more dried foods on-hand
Dried goods have been dietary staples for centuries. In fact, the USDA says drying is one of the world's oldest food preservation methods since canning and refrigeration evolved much later. The cool thing is dry goods are just as handy to keep around in the 21st century as they were for our ancestors. It's always a good idea to have dry pasta and rice in your pantry, as well as dried fruit, dried veggies, dried beans, beef jerky ... the list of fantastic staples just goes on and on.
If you're feeling inspired and you're interested in hopping on the dried goods train, there are ways to experiment in your own kitchen. You can try making raisins by baking grapes in the oven. And, if you want to take things a step further, you could even look into getting a food dehydrator to make all your own dried goods. Use it to make fruit leathers, apple chips, garlic powder, granola, or even treats for your cat or your dog.