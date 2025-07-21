The Best 'Healthy' Cereal On The Shelves Is A Familiar Favorite
Trying to find a nutritious cereal can be like going down the candy aisle — most options are loaded with sugar and are seriously lacking in fiber and protein. At The Takeout, we're passionate about conducting taste tests for our readers, and this time, we compiled a list of eight "healthy" cereals, ranked from worst to best.
While there are various factors and opinions that define a cereal as "healthy," we based our ranking on the guidelines provided by the Cleveland Clinic. Our top picks are made with whole grains and are low in sugar and sodium. Protein and fiber content were also considered. The cereal that checks all these boxes and delivers a satisfying texture and flavor is also America's favorite cereal as of 2024, according to data collected from Civic Science. In its nostalgic, original yellow box version, Cheerios is the winner.
Apart from the vitamins and minerals Cheerios are fortified with — as well as trisodium phosphate and vitamin E mixed tocopherols for texture and freshness — the cereal is primarily made with whole grain oats, cornstarch, sugar, and salt. Since whole grain oats are listed as the first ingredient, they constitute the majority of the product. For a 1½ cup serving of Cheerios without milk, there are 2 grams of sugar (one of which is added sugar), 4 grams of fiber, and 5 grams of protein. However, the product does have slightly more than the desirable amount of sodium per serving at 190 milligrams as opposed to the 140 milligrams recommended by the Cleveland Clinic.
Why Cheerios are a great breakfast
For individuals who look for ingredients that are not genetically modified, original Cheerios are a great option. Cheerios' low sugar content and exceptionally affordable price point give it an additional edge. Depending on the store, a family-sized 18-ounce box of Cheerios can cost approximately $7, whereas competitor Love Grown Power O's are about the same price for only an 8-ounce box. Cheerios also don't taste like cardboard, though they are still considered a processed food. However, compared to other cereals, Cheerios remain one of the more nutritious choices for breakfast or snacks.
While many people enjoy cereal with milk for breakfast, this alone may not be enough to keep someone satisfied until their next meal. Increasing the protein and healthy fats within a bowl of Cheerios comes in handy here. Add a tablespoon or two of your favorite nuts or seeds or even a drizzle of drippy nut butter on top. Alternatively, as a lower-sugar substitute to granola, Cheerios can be generously sprinkled on top of cottage cheese or Greek yogurt instead of served with milk. Or, take a bold step and try the vintage toasting hack that will make Cheerios your favorite breakfast if they aren't already!