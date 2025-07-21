The Best 'Healthy' Cereal On The Shelves Is A Familiar Favorite

Trying to find a nutritious cereal can be like going down the candy aisle — most options are loaded with sugar and are seriously lacking in fiber and protein. At The Takeout, we're passionate about conducting taste tests for our readers, and this time, we compiled a list of eight "healthy" cereals, ranked from worst to best.

While there are various factors and opinions that define a cereal as "healthy," we based our ranking on the guidelines provided by the Cleveland Clinic. Our top picks are made with whole grains and are low in sugar and sodium. Protein and fiber content were also considered. The cereal that checks all these boxes and delivers a satisfying texture and flavor is also America's favorite cereal as of 2024, according to data collected from Civic Science. In its nostalgic, original yellow box version, Cheerios is the winner.

Apart from the vitamins and minerals Cheerios are fortified with — as well as trisodium phosphate and vitamin E mixed tocopherols for texture and freshness — the cereal is primarily made with whole grain oats, cornstarch, sugar, and salt. Since whole grain oats are listed as the first ingredient, they constitute the majority of the product. For a 1½ cup serving of Cheerios without milk, there are 2 grams of sugar (one of which is added sugar), 4 grams of fiber, and 5 grams of protein. However, the product does have slightly more than the desirable amount of sodium per serving at 190 milligrams as opposed to the 140 milligrams recommended by the Cleveland Clinic.