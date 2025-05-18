The Vintage Hack That Will Make Cheerios Your Favorite Breakfast

Eating cereal with milk is so last year (or maybe last night). If you've been wallowing in a bowl of soggy sadness since before you can remember — or you think milk doesn't belong anywhere near your cereal in the first place — it's high time you turn the page on the retro cookbook of truly living, and pour your Cheerios straight into the frying pan.

Invented in 1941 and debuting as "CheeriOats," Cheerios hit shelves with all the fanfare that dry, whole grain oat-shaped circles could muster. (Sorry, I fell asleep just thinking about that.) Still, to traditional mid-century oatmeal fans, ready-to-eat Cheerios were the greatest thing since sliced bread. Then, 40 years later, the 1980s were like, "But can you fry it, though?" The answer was yes, and the popular hack was born. Everyone and their grandma popped a pat of butter in a pan, and basically sautéed the cereal until it was golden brown and positively bursting with flavor. A sprinkle of salt, and those savory Hot Buttered O's were done in minutes. (Now, you can air-fry 'em in five.)

These days, modern spins lend even more flavor than the OG. Fry up mini doughnut energy by adding vanilla, cinnamon, and sugar; lean into the popcorn vibe with a little garlic, white cheddar, or parmesan; or elevate a basic box of Apple Cinnamon Cheerios by frying a few cups with apple pie spice, maple syrup, and a chopped, fresh apple for a decidedly pie-like treat you can scoop into your hands.