Canceling Your Costco Membership Is Easy – Here's How To Do It

Any business that's based on a membership or subscription naturally makes it as effortless as possible to sign up. But if you decide you want to cancel, many of them make it hard to even find out how to do it, and then have you jump through hoops to get it done. Thankfully, that's not the case at Costco, where canceling your membership is easy.

Costco members can cancel at the membership desk in any of the warehouses and get a refund right then, or close their account by phone at 1-800-774-2678. The primary member has to cancel, and they must bring their membership card and photo ID with them when canceling in person, or have their membership number to do it over the phone. However, as frictionless as Costco makes dropping your membership, one thing it doesn't allow is online cancellation. You can join, renew, or upgrade to an Executive Membership online, but not cancel or downgrade to a regular Gold Star Membership.

Members are refunded the entire annual fee when they cancel, no matter how much of their fee year has passed, which as of 2025 is $65 a year for a Gold Star Membership and $130 for an Executive Membership. However, some people try to finagle a free membership by canceling and getting their refund right before the next year's fee is due, then quickly signing up again. It's one of the things that could get you kicked out of Costco, which may refuse membership to people who attempt it, or who've canceled more than once and tried to rejoin.