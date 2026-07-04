17 Hot Dog Toppings, Ranked Worst To Best

It's cookout season. For the carnivores among us, that means the hot dogs have arrived. While this sausage sandwich has German origins, few foodstuffs have become more American. The U.S. even boasts a host of regional hot dogs with toppings as diverse as the country itself.

But which toppings are truly meant to grace this meaty masterpiece? Ostensibly, almost anything could be a hot dog topping if it'll fit on the bun, and I've tried nearly all of them. For the sake of brevity, I narrowed this list down to a mere 17 that represent the most common toppings you can pick up at the grocery store.

A great hot dog topping interacts with the meaty, smoky sausage at the center of this sandwich to create something that's more than the sum of its parts. Each of these carefully selected ingredients has merit, but some are more aligned with the mission of making a truly outstanding hot dog than others.