You Should Be Wary Of Eating Raw Wild Mushrooms

Many foragers have learned the hard way that eating mushrooms in the wild can turn a fun hike into a medical emergency. That's because many wild mushrooms are actually not edible. Speaking about the foods we should never eat raw, Dr. Jennie Ding, a lifestyle medicine physician at Kale Health Canada, said, "Some wild mushrooms are deadly poisonous and can be easily mistaken for edible types, making raw consumption extremely risky."

So, in the unlikely event you get lost in the woods à la Snow White, remember to steer clear of wild mushrooms, even if you have a bit of knowledge about them. Some highly toxic mushrooms resemble the edible varieties. For instance, the dangerous Amanita phalloides (death cap) looks similar to the more harmless Volvariella volvacea (paddy straw mushroom) in the wild.

Even if you're lucky and pick the edible kind, such as the Boletus edulis (king bolete) or Cantharellus cibarius (chanterelle), eating them raw still comes with consequences. Start Nutrition, LLC, owner and registered dietitian Beth Conlon, PhD, noted that "only about 1% of edible mushrooms are considered safe to eat raw." Some varieties remain hazardous even when cooked : The toxins found in the death cap and Amanita virosa (destroying angel) are heat-stable, so they remain viable after cooking.

Some non-toxic mushrooms can also cause digestion problems. According to Ding, this is due to the fibrous substance in their cell wall called chitin. "Even edible varieties can be tough to digest raw and may cause gastrointestinal discomfort," she explained.