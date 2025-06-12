16 Foods You Should Never Eat Raw

Raw foods are often hyped as the healthier choice. After all, these foods are straight from the earth, so must be packed with health benefits, right? Well, not always. While some raw foods are nutritional powerhouses, others can do more harm than good, and certain raw foods you should avoid entirely.

Some raw foods contain harmful compounds that the body can't digest – naturally existing chemicals like oxalates, cyanide, or psilocybin. These may be fine in small amounts, but can wreak havoc on our bodies when consumed in excess. Other raw foods have a high risk of pathogens, potentially leading to food poisoning or even death.

Which raw foods should you avoid? We asked two nutrition experts for answers. Beth Conlon, PhD, Owner and Registered Dietitian of From the Start Nutrition, LLC, provides nutritional therapy and educational services to all ages. Dr. Jennie Ding is a Lifestyle Medicine Physician at Kale Health Canada, specializing in personalized gut and metabolic health support. Together, they've identified foods that should never be eaten raw, detailing the fascinating — and often disturbing — reasons why.