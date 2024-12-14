Why You Shouldn't Eat Rhubarb Leaves

"Rhubarb!" It's one of those foods, like bananas or kumquats, that has an inherently funny name. It sounds like it would be a mild slur in the Land of Oz. And just look at those bright reddish-pink stalks and vibrant green leaves, like a kind of vegetable they'd grow in Candyland. Surely such a cheerful-looking plant couldn't cause anyone a bit of harm?

Well, yes and no. Those red stalks are edible, and although they're technically vegetables, they're usually used in recipes as fruit. With their tart, sour flavor, they're quite palatable when sweetened with sugar and baked into a pie or a cobbler. (They're often paired with strawberries for this purpose, although rhubarb purists — who apparently exist — insist that this isn't necessary.) They can even be puréed and added to various sauces and vinaigrettes for a bit of zing. But if you're about to cut off those leaves and toss them in a salad, think twice. No matter how much they may look like arugula, rhubarb leaves are not only inedible, but downright toxic.