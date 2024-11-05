What Makes Restaurant Mushrooms Taste So Delicious?

One of the best things about the food world is that there's always something new to learn. No matter how many of Matty Matheson's incredibly practical tricks you've picked up from watching his reliably hilarious videos, there's always something else just waiting to be discovered. Take Jacques Pépin's love of mushrooms: Pépin never lets a mushroom go to waste. It always seems to add that extra je ne sais quoi.

That's fascinating, especially with such a polarizing ingredient. Ask anyone how they really feel about mushrooms, and you're likely to get enthusiastic answers whether someone loves them or hates them. Even if you're not cooking — or eating — them at home, you'll order a restaurant dish that has them and happily enjoy the delicious depth of earthy flavors they bring. They're just better when they're from a restaurant, aren't they? Ever wonder why?

We did, so we reached out to the professionals to find out just what restaurants do to make their mushroom dishes so good. We spoke with Masterchef India judge and Executive Chef of Kashkan Ranveer Brar; Executive Chef and Culinary Advisor at Restaurantji Kevin Ashton; Executive Chef at the University of Santa Cruz and founder of Simply Cooking Recipes Ryan Yates; Alex Carballo, the Culinary Director of Fox Point Farms; and Chef Fanila N. Roshan, the owner of Mimi's Kabob. They gave us a behind-the-scenes look at what makes restaurant mushrooms so much better, and also shared some invaluable hints that you can use in your own kitchen.