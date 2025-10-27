The Best Hot Dog In Every State
While many fast food hot dogs have gone extinct, the simple, humble, and undeniably delicious hot dog is one of the most widely consumed foods in America. Costco sells more hot dogs than all the stadiums in Major League Baseball combined, and it's probably impossible to know how many hot dogs are eaten straight out of the package in private homes or self-served off of heated rollers in convenience stores and gas stations. This is a country that undoubtedly loves its hot dogs, in spite of the frankfurter on a roll's sketchy reputation and perceived low-brow status.
While a plain hot dog is worthy of praise, hot dogs tend to get better the more that's done to them. Whether it's the perfect doneness level one is after, or the right combination of toppings, there's the ideal hot dog out there somewhere. In fact, it just might be near you. Hot dogs are so entrenched across every corner of the U.S. that every state has its own stand, restaurant, or mini-chain that has mastered the art of hot dog cookery. Here then are all 50 states, and their very best hot dogs. See the methodology slide at the end for information on how we chose the top dogs in every state.
Alabama: Tony's
Tony's has been slinging hot dogs from the outskirts of Birmingham since 1993, and it's been routinely racking up awards from local critics and food bloggers ever since. Regulars line up well before opening each day to get one of 11 different hot dogs, such as the bacon cheese, chili, slaw, beef sauce, and taco dog, or the Junk Yard Dog, which comes piled with every condiment in the kitchen.
Alaska: Yeti Dogs
Award-winning Yeti Dogs operates out of a shiny silver food truck that has sold its wares around Alaska's largest city of Anchorage since the early 2010s. The menu includes familiar favorites, split and grilled, like a German-style bratwurst, as well as dogs made from some more meats considered exotic outside of Alaska, such as reindeer sausage and buffalo.
Arizona: El Guero Canelo
It's not often that a hot dog restaurant wins an illustrious James Beard Award, but El Guero Canelo did in 2018. In the 1990s, the Tucson eatery introduced and popularized the Sonoran hot dog in the United States, which takes a house-made Mexican bolillo roll and stuffs it with a bacon-wrapped frank and mayo, mustard, onions, beans, and a spicy jalapeño house sauce.
Arkansas: The Original ScoopDog
It's primarily a frozen custard shop, but The Original ScoopDog built a following in Little Rock with its lineup of six classic and creatively dressed all-beef hot dogs. Specials of the house include the seldom found outside of Arkansas Sooey Dog (with bacon, onions, and barbecue sauce) and the Kansas City dog (Swiss cheese and sauerkraut).
California: Pink's
An iconic, brightly painted Hollywood institution, Pink's has been serving hot dogs to an almost never-ending line since 1939. Its flagship and most popular menu item is a chili cheese dog, and a major reason why Fodor's Travel Guide named Pink's the top hot dog place in the U.S.
Colorado: Mustard's Last Stand
Since 1978, Mustard's Last Stand has used only Vienna Beef franks, while it's also one of the few hot dog stands with vegetarian options. The original Boulder location and a Denver satellite both serve Polish dogs, chili dogs, double dogs, and extra-large charbroiled dogs, but are most proud of the reason Mustard's Last Stand opened in the first place: accurate Chicago-style dogs, covered in vegetables.
Connecticut: Capitol Lunch
In 2025, Hartford TV station WFSB evaluated Connecticut's longest-standing hot dog stands and ruled Capitol Lunch's the best. It's well known throughout the state for its all-pork franks with natural casing sourced from its neighbor, butcher Martin Rosol. Every dog is cooked to order, too, and often topped with a meaty sauce made with the same recipe since 1929.
Delaware: Johnnie's Dog House and Chicken Shack
People magazine once named the signature item at Johnnie's Dog House and Chicken Shack the best in Delaware. Even better than a 13-inch Johnnie's Jumbo and the bacon-wrapped and deep-fried Texas Style is the Delaware Destroyer. That's two sausages on one hoagie roll slathered in chili, grilled onions, hot sauce, and macaroni and cheese.
Florida: Mel's Hot Dogs
The most famous hot dog joint in Florida opened in 1973 when Mel Lohn couldn't locate a Chicago dog. Ever since, the joint has recreated the authentic Chicago dog experience countless times, using all-beef franks with natural casing shipped in from Chicago. The poppy seed buns, and all of the vegetables, except for the locally grown onions and tomatoes, are brought in from Chicago, too.
Georgia: The Varsity
The Varsity is a network of eight bustling hot dog restaurants in and around Atlanta, where it's been a household name since the 1920s. When the cashier asks "What'll ya have?" the correct answer is probably a chili slaw dog (with mustard on a steamed bun), a chili cheese dog (very meaty, and on a toasted bun), or "naked" (with no toppings at all).
Hawaii: Puka Dog
Puka Dog pioneered a new way to make hot dogs. Other spots around Hawaii now offer sausage on bread the way Puka Dog does: a small loaf of bread gets hollowed out and toasted, and into the hole goes a wiener as well as all the condiments. Patrons can choose between different spice levels of garlic lemon sauce and one of six tropical fruit relishes.
Idaho: Irving's Red-Hots
The best known and most loved place to get a hot dog in Idaho is a little red shed in the ski resort town of Ketchum. Irving's Red-Hots only steams its franks as well as its buns, and has strict policies on condiments. It only allows ketchup to kids for their dogs (if they plead), while mustard, onions, and relish are the standard hot dog toppings.
Illinois: Gene and Jude's
Gene and Jude's is the definitive, straightforward, excellence by simplicity Chicago hot dog joint. Operating out of a modest brick building since 1950, the spot serves hot dogs and double dogs only with mustard, relish, onion, and sport peppers. Longtime patrons know that they can make their order into its signature Depression Dog with the addition of extra-crunchy french fries.
Indiana: Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island
According to the local tourism office, the city's best hot dogs can be found at Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island. Set up like a lunch counter and open since 1914, the limited menu includes just one sensational dog: the Coney Island Hot Dog. A grilled frank, mustard, diced onions, and a special meaty and savory Coney sauce are piled into a steamed bun.
Iowa: Bob's Drive Inn
The best hot dogs in Iowa, as far as a poll by People magazine is concerned, are served at Bob's Drive Inn in Le Mars since 1949. Locals especially like Bob's hot dog. It's made up of a wiener and a freshly made soft bun — prepared for the restaurant by Iowa's Wimmer's Meats and Casey's Bakery, respectively — and dressed with ketchup, mustard, onions, and a thick meat sauce.
Kansas: Morty's
Morty's sells only two kinds of hot dogs from its street-side cart. The chili dog and the Chicago dog are built upon all-beef, naturally cased franks. The eponymous Morty's has been running the cart by himself for decades, and his Chicago dogs in particular are so popular they often sell out early in the lunch hour.
Kentucky: Boonedogs
Boonedogs combines traditional Southern food with hot dog musts, creating something new and imaginative. Building a hot dog scene in a state that didn't previously have one, since 2020 Boonedogs has served specialties like the Pimiento Dog — with house-made pimento cheese spread and fried green tomatoes — and the Kentucky Dog (topped with peppers, house-made pickles, tomatoes, a proprietary spice blend, and Southern "chow chow" relish).
Louisiana: Dat Dog
People magazine named those dogs at Dat Dog to be the best in the state. So well received that it now operates three locations around New Orleans, its 11 dogs are deftly composed. One could try the Bacon Werewolf (bratwurst, bacon, and sauerkraut), the Flying Pig (andouille sausage, cheddar, and bacon), or the Son of a Saint Dog (kielbasa with blackberry sauce and blue cheese) and be very pleased.
Maine: Flo's Hot Dogs
The all-beef franks used in the tiny barn in Southern Maine come from Massachusetts, but the preparation can be credited solely to the multiple generations who have run Flo's since the '50s. The Flo's special is the thing to order — it's a boiled frank inside of a steamed bun with celery salt, a homemade onion relish, and mayonnaise on top.
Maryland: Stuggy's
Highly rated by the internet denizens of Baltimore, Stuggy's may have the best dogs in all of Maryland. At Stuggy's, patrons can choose from beef, bison, turkey, veggie, or hot Italian sausage for their hot dog. Then they can get it topped with local crab and macaroni and cheese, jerk chicken, or shredded pork, or stuffed with cheese and wrapped in bacon, or encased in an egg roll wrapper.
Massachusetts: Cindy's Drive-In
Judged as one the best hot dogs in Massachusetts by members of the media and visitors, Cindy's Drive-In has franks that are lengthy, firm, and provide some pushback, and they're served on delicately grilled buns. The snack shack's most frequently ordered favorites are The Works (with relish, onion, and mustard), and the Duff Dog (with barbecue sauce, grilled onions, and mayonnaise).
Michigan: Lafayette Coney Island
Detroit's Coney Island is a quintessential part of the city's food history. Since the 1900s, many spots around the city (and the state) have served beef wieners on steamed buns, topped with mustard, white onions, and meaty, bean-free chili. Of all the beloved, historic hot dog places, Lafayette Coney Island is widely regarded as the best.
Minnesota: Uncle Franky's
Named one of best hot dog places in the country, Uncle Franky's in Minneapolis has made the cut. Uncle Franky's gets its frankfurters custom-made — beef only with natural casings — and the only bun used is a warm poppy seed roll. A Chicago Dog with a house spice blend is the flagship, but the Bacon Cheese Dog is a top seller.
Mississippi: Hot Dog Man
For decades, Carl Baker served hot dogs out of a cart on the street in Vicksburg, which he still uses to dispense from inside a storefront. Customers give The Hot Dog Man exceptionally high marks for the small menu notable for the sausage dogs and the chili dogs, prepared with house-made chili.
Missouri: Steve's Hot Dogs
A St. Louis institution since opening in 2008, Steve's Hot Dogs considers a hot dog a whole dish. Starting off with all-beef, hickory-smoked franks, Steve's can turn a hot dog into a Backyard BBQ (with baked beans, potato salad, and bacon) or a Jalapeño Popper (spicy cream cheese, bacon, and fried jalapeños), or serve the official hot dog of the city: with onions, two kinds of peppers, smoky mustard, and provolone.
Montana: Mr. Hot Dogs
In a major beef-producing state, critics and Montana residents consider Butte's Mr. Hot Dogs the best around. Its wieners are made from area-sourced beef and buffalo, the buns are made in house, and the toppings are vast. Customers can get pineapple slaw, mozzarella, and grilled onions, or historically Mexican ingredients, or tater tots on their dog.
Nebraska: Coney Island Lunch Room
Grand Island's Coney Island Lunch Room is a lunch counter-style establishment where the overwhelming favorite dish is coney hot dogs, in which the dog in bun gets treated to a ladle of a thin, beefy chili. Quantity as much as quality defines the place: It goes through hundreds of franks a day and 50 pounds of chopped onions weekly.
Nevada: Buldogis Gourmet Hot Dogs
One of the leaders in the Las Vegas fusion scene is a hot dog joint that incorporates the ingredients and flavors of Korean and Vietnamese cuisine and Southern barbecue. The universally praised Buldogis offers a bulgogi-inspired hot dog, a mac and cheese dog, and many more gourmet hot dogs.
New Hampshire: Gilley's Diner
Known around New England for preparing New Hampshire's finest hot dogs, Gilley's Diner occupies an old Worcester dining car. The dogs are made from a mix of locally processed pork, beef, and veal, which are then steamed and placed inside of grilled and buttered buns and topped with familiar but well chosen condiments like sauerkraut, onions, and chili.
New Jersey: Rutt's Hut
You can deep fry hot dogs for a perfect crispy skin, and that's called a New Jersey-style hot dog. The practice was populated by Rutt's Hut, open since 1928. Frying in hot oil tears open the franks' casings, making them appear cracked and shriveled and providing a pleasant snap when bitten.
New Mexico: Dog House
Familiar to locals and "Breaking Bad" viewers alike for the neon dachshund sign, Albuquerque's Dog House has been a no-frills, highly favored hot dog stand that features New Mexico flavors like a very hot chili sauce made with red chili.
New York: Gray's Papaya
Somehow both a tourist attraction and low-cost lunch special spot — two franks on steamed buns and juice — Gray's Papaya is world famous. The franks are 100% beef in natural casings, made just for Gray's Papaya from a secret recipe. The wieners are so important that they're not overly dressed, with the only options being the standard condiments of mustard, ketchup, sauerkraut, onions, and relish. You can also add chili, and/or cheese to your dog for a little extra.
North Carolina: Hot Dog World
Praised for the best hot dogs in North Carolina and the Blue Ridge Mountains region, Hot Dog World offers its concoctions with three different sizes of beef wieners, two of them all-beef. The standard way to get a dog here: with mustard, chili, and onion, and/or slaw and cheese.
North Dakota: Wurst Bier Hall
Both Wurst Bier Hall outlets in Fargo score high marks with diners for sausages on buns, be they of Polish, German, or Italian origin. One apparently must have the special sauerkraut on their dog, unless they're going for the specialty of the establishment: banh mi-style hot dogs, served on a baguette with pickled vegetables and sriracha mayo.
Ohio: Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
Virtually blanketing the Columbus area with stands and a truck and winning the hearts of area hot dog fans in polls and ratings, Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace allows for abundant experimentation. One can get a hot dog — deep-fried, steamed, or charred — for about $5 and select from a menu or create something new from a collection of about 50 toppings.
Oklahoma: The Dog House
The place to go for late-night eats in Tulsa and at big events is a hot dog truck with a startling volume of options and unlikely combos that work. Among the curious creations of The Dog House: the Mercury Dog (cream cheese, raspberry jam, jalapeño relish, and bacon), and several that include peanut butter, barbecue sauce, and sriracha.
Oregon: Third Coast Hot Dogs
The most consistently praised hot dogs in Portland come from a stand in the back of a bar and motorcycle store. That's Third Coast Dogs, with a menu devoted to beef hot dogs, vegan toppings, and inspiration from Texas. The "San Anto Dog" gets white sauce, Takis, and molé, while the Hell Paso is awash in green salsa, cilantro, pickled pepper, and ranch dressing, and the "H-Town Dog" gets teriyaki, shallots, and red salsa.
Pennsylvania: Paulie's Hot Dogs
Popular with Pennsylvanians not just for its $3 price range, Paulie's Hot Dogs names its selections after regions and ingredients. The Pennsylvania Dog is dressed with chili, sauerkraut, and brown mustard, and a Hot Wing Dog with wing sauce, blue cheese, and celery. The house "All the Way" method almost overcooks a frank then tops it with brown mustard, minced onions, American cheese, and a dollop of chili.
Rhode Island: Olneyville New York System
Evolving out of a diner opened by Greek immigrants in the late 1930s, Olneyville still draws a daily crowd for its Rhode Island-style take on New York hot dogs. A hot wiener made of pork and veal gets coated in mustard, and is topped with a meaty sauce, topped with onions, and celery salt, all inside of a steamed roll.
South Carolina: Jack's Cosmic Dogs
Recognized by lifestyle magazines and food television as one of the best places to find a hot dog in the South, Jack's Cosmic Dogs utilizes a kitschy sci-fi theme in its decor and limited menu of standard dogs. The Blue Galactic comes with chili, cheese, mustard, and blue cheese coleslaw made just for the restaurant.
South Dakota: The Prairie Dog
At one point, The Prairie Dog was a hot dog truck that traveled around South Dakota, building an appreciative customer base. It eventually settled onto the campus of a craft brewery, selling elaborate dogs like the Miner's Mischief, topped with onions, mustard, and a 23-ingredient secret sauce, and the Rushmore Rattler, which places a frank, green onions, garlic, and fresh jalapeños on cheddar-lined buns.
Tennessee: I Dream of Weenie
From a stand built around the yellow Volkswagen bus that used to be a food truck, I Dream of Weenie sells clever hot dogs at low prices to East Nashville workers on their lunch break. This spot makes its own pimiento cheese to be used as a hot dog topping, will wrap a frank in a piece of French toast, or cover the whole wiener in hash brown casserole.
Texas: Good Dog Houston
Critically acclaimed for more than a decade by the Houston media, Good Dog Houston makes everything from scratch that goes on top of its locally-made hot dogs and rolls. The menu features jazzed-up classics, like a chili dog made with chorizo, and new creations like the Eggs Benedict-inspired Benedict Franklin.
Utah: J Dawgs
You can find the best hot dogs in Utah, according to polls and internet ratings, at J. Dawgs, a hot dog-first fast food restaurant with outlets throughout the state. All dishes start with a quarter-pound, all-beef or Polish-style frank, and a bun baked by a nearby bakery. Customers can get the dogs topped with a limited number of special condiments, like sauerkraut, banana peppers, pickles, peppers, and a homemade special sauce.
Vermont: Handy's Lunch
This diner nestled in downtown Burlington, has been a locally-loved quick lunch spot since the 1940s. The hot dog stands out from the classic American fare for its simplicity. Two varieties are available: a standard hot dog, or the Texas dog, which adds a beefy chili sauce, onions, and mustard to the split frank served on thick, grilled bread.
Virginia: Skeeter's World Famous Hot Dogs
Open since 1925 and in its current location since 1940, Skeeter's has moved more than 9 million wieners from its lunch counter and few tables. Serving up red wieners on steamed buns in regular and footlong sizes, the most favored toppings are cheese sauce, slaw, chili, and mustard, although bigger franks and premium toppings like pulled pork and "Skeeter Sauce" are available.
Washington: The Red Hot
The most talked about hot dogs in the populous Seattle metropolitan area can be found at The Red Hot, a bar that also specializes in franks. A Washington state favorite, a dog covered in cream cheese, is one of the bestselling options at the Red Hot, which adds tomatoes and onions. The Elvis Presley tribute, the Hound Dog, comes topped with peanut butter and bacon.
West Virginia: Hillbilly Hot Dogs
Featured on numerous food-destination TV shows and best-of-West Virginia lists, Hillbilly Hot Dogs boasts a big menu of creatively crafted dogs made with deep-friend franks, such as the Pizza Dog and the Egg Dog, as well as the daunting Original HomeWrecker and the Original WidowMaker. The former is made with a 1 pound wiener and 2 pounds of toppings, and the latter gets double that.
Wisconsin: Hot Dog Avenue
Up in the Wisconsin Dells stands this locally-loved haunt with 10 distinct hot dogs on the menu. Hot Dog Avenue sells well known and obscure regional favorites alike, such as the Chicago dog and a Texas-style chili dog, and the Maxwell Street Polish (with mustard, onions, and sport peppers), and its bestseller, the Green Bay Dog: a chili dog with real, Wisconsin cheddar cheese.
Wyoming: Pitchfork Fondue
The hot dog came along in the U.S. just as the Old West era ended, but if cowboys working the vast spaces of Wyoming did have hot dogs, they may have eaten them like they did at Pitchfork Fondue. An outdoor restaurant that's one part barbecue and one part deep-fry festival, Pitchfork Fondue dips Buffalo brats and hot dogs into hot oil on the tines of an actual pitchfork.
Methodology
Hot dogs are arguably the nation's most high-low food. Enjoyed consistently throughout the U.S. since the early 1900s, they've remained the provenance of street cart operators and ballpark vendors while also growing entrenched into all levels of fast food and even gourmet situations. As its popularity spread, the hot dog inspired creative butchers, cooks, and restaurateurs, who elevated the hot dog with superior meat, buns, and toppings to the point where regional specifications developed. Put another way, there are a lot of great hot dogs out there, and all 50 states have their own hot dog culture.
In sifting through each state's contenders for best dog, The Takeout examined and compiled customer reviews from online aggregators as well as the published opinions of food experts and writers. History and innovation factored in as well, as some still extant hot dog restaurants were the first to try a certain style or topping combination that became standard. The hot dog places that can pack the premises with customers everyday for several decades, and lure the attention of food historians and food travelogue TV shows, are obviously doing something right and better than the competition.