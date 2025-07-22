Why Eating Hot Dogs Straight From The Package Could Make You Sick
We all want food to boast exquisite flavors, but the main priority with any meal is making sure it doesn't make you sick. Although hot dogs take mere minutes to cook, some folks out there simply don't have the time and opt for scarfing them down right out of the package. Personally, I don't see the appeal, but maybe there's something I'm missing. Then again, I tend not to take unnecessary risks with my cuisine, and eating hot dogs straight from the package falls squarely into that category.
You may think that because frankfurters are typically cooked before being packaged, there would be nothing wrong with cutting them up directly from the refrigerator for a bowl of hot dog mac and cheese, but not so fast. While most bacteria is killed during the initial cooking process, even the more expensive premium hot dog brands are at risk of containing Listeria monocytogenes. This is the bacteria that causes listeriosis, an infection that can induce body aches, fever, chills, and stomach problems such as diarrhea. People with compromised immune systems can experience even worse symptoms, all for the benefit of saving a few minutes when hunger strikes.
Sure, you might be able to gamble with your health and walk away from eating uncooked hot dogs unscathed, but just know you are playing with fire. Some of the hot dog recalls that affected millions were caused by listeria contamination. And given that there are multiple ways Listeria monocytogenes could find their way into your franks, you are asking for trouble if you choose to forgo heating them up before eating them.
How hot dogs might contain Listeria monocytogenes
Whereas many types of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses don't do well in the cold, listeria is an exception. It can proliferate in cold, moist areas, like your fridge. If a hot dog came into contact with the bacteria before it was packaged and shipped to the grocery store, you may be in for a spell of listeriosis if you opt to eat it uncooked.
Hot dogs can become contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes at a few points in the supply chain. If the bacteria are present at the manufacturing facility where the franks are produced, they could easily find their way onto the meat. Cross-contamination can also occur while hot dogs are being packaged. Even if you picked some up at the supermarket that weren't tainted, a torn package could allow the bacteria to transfer from store shelves or various surfaces in your kitchen onto the meat.
Cooking hot dogs to 165 degrees Fahrenheit will eliminate any pesky Listeria monocytogenes, and it doesn't take long. They only take about 5 to 7 minutes to reach a safe temperature on the grill or when boiled on the stove, depending on the size of the weenies. If you are ravenous and the thought of eating a footlong uncooked is starting to sound appealing, remember that you can also microwave a hot dog in under a minute. It might not be as tasty as a grilled frank, but it is the quickest way to get those hot dogs in your belly while avoiding a bout of listeriosis.