Why Eating Hot Dogs Straight From The Package Could Make You Sick

We all want food to boast exquisite flavors, but the main priority with any meal is making sure it doesn't make you sick. Although hot dogs take mere minutes to cook, some folks out there simply don't have the time and opt for scarfing them down right out of the package. Personally, I don't see the appeal, but maybe there's something I'm missing. Then again, I tend not to take unnecessary risks with my cuisine, and eating hot dogs straight from the package falls squarely into that category.

You may think that because frankfurters are typically cooked before being packaged, there would be nothing wrong with cutting them up directly from the refrigerator for a bowl of hot dog mac and cheese, but not so fast. While most bacteria is killed during the initial cooking process, even the more expensive premium hot dog brands are at risk of containing Listeria monocytogenes. This is the bacteria that causes listeriosis, an infection that can induce body aches, fever, chills, and stomach problems such as diarrhea. People with compromised immune systems can experience even worse symptoms, all for the benefit of saving a few minutes when hunger strikes.

Sure, you might be able to gamble with your health and walk away from eating uncooked hot dogs unscathed, but just know you are playing with fire. Some of the hot dog recalls that affected millions were caused by listeria contamination. And given that there are multiple ways Listeria monocytogenes could find their way into your franks, you are asking for trouble if you choose to forgo heating them up before eating them.