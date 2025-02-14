Why Are Premium Hot Dog Brands More Expensive?

Premium hot dogs like Nathan's Famous, which are considered some of the best on the market, are more expensive than regular hot dogs because of the brand name and ingredient list. For example, Ball Park hot dogs are better advertised and marketed as a brand, and those costs are recouped in the price of the hot dogs. Still, the ingredients are the primary reason for the price hike.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, all hot dogs contain the same basic ingredients. These include meat (beef, chicken, and/or pork), an acid to speed up the curing process, a casing, sugar, water, flavorings, and salt, just to name a few. Other ingredients and combinations vary by manufacturer, product, and recipe.

Premium hot dogs use a higher quality version of these ingredients. While regular hot dogs use a combination of chicken and pork cuts, which are cheaper meats, premium hot dogs are usually "all-beef" and come from premium cuts. A beef roast is more expensive than a whole chicken and even a pork roast, so a hot dog made with beef will be pricier. Take, for example, the hot dog brand Bar S. Its 100% beef franks are over $2 more than the classic franks made with chicken and pork. Additionally, the casings on regular hot dogs are likely collagen casings, while premium hot dogs use an intestine from a sheep or lamb. It's important to read the ingredients of all hot dogs to see what is truly in them.