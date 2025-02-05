How To Make Hot Dog Mac And Cheese Like An Adult

To pull off this dish, you need a couple of important things: a killer blend of cheeses and some top-tier chorizo. For the cheeses, my go-to mix is sharp cheddar, creamy gouda, rich Gruyère, just a hint of tangy blue cheese, and some nutty Parmesan for the top. If you're serving a crowd with diverse palates, you could leave out the blue cheese or use very little, as it is not to everyone's taste.

You can't just toss any sausage into the mix — this mac and cheese deserves the best, and so do you. Spanish chorizo brings smoky, paprika-forward vibes, while Mexican chorizo adds a spicy kick that pairs perfectly with the creaminess of the cheese. The Spanish variety can be sliced while the Mexican kind should be removed from the casing and crumbled. Either way, fry it until crispy.

The method is simple: Cook your pasta to al dente perfection in salted water, whip up a béchamel sauce base, and slowly incorporate your cheeses until smooth (I always recommend shredding your own cheese). Fold in your pasta and chorizo, and transfer everything to a baking dish. Top it off with buttery breadcrumbs, grated Parmesan, and a sprinkle of smoked paprika for good measure. Bake until golden and bubbly at the sides and browned on the top!

For extra tips, check out these mistakes that might be ruining your mac and cheese — because we're not here for soggy pasta or gritty sauce. Serve this chorizo mac straight from the oven with a side of nostalgia, and you've got a dish that's comforting, classy, and irresistibly cheesy.