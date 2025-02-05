How To Make Hot Dog Mac And Cheese Like An Adult
Making mac and cheese with hot dogs was a rite of passage for many of us. Just picture a steaming bowl of golden noodles coated in a sauce so orange it practically glowed, with slices of hot dogs sprinkled in like salty treasures. Maybe you've even got a few crushed-up crackers on top for texture. It was the height of culinary sophistication when we were seven. And let's face it, it still holds a nostalgic charm. But just because you're grown now, doesn't mean you have to leave those flavors behind. Enter adult hot dog mac and cheese, reimagined with five gooey cheeses and spicy, flavorful chorizo. It's a glow-up for your childhood favorite, and trust us, this isn't the boxed stuff anymore.
Instead of settling for something basic, this version leans into decadence. With layers of rich cheeses, crispy breadcrumbs on top, and chorizo as the sophisticated stand-in for hot dogs, this mac and cheese delivers comfort food with a side of wow factor. Nostalgia never tasted so good, and your inner child will thank you. As for your grown-up palate? It might just do a little happy dance, too. You can take inspiration from this creamy blender mac and cheese, or add a romantic touch with this Parmesan mac and cheese recipe for date night. Either way, we're bringing childhood back, but this time with a grown-up twist.
How to make five-cheese chorizo mac and cheese
To pull off this dish, you need a couple of important things: a killer blend of cheeses and some top-tier chorizo. For the cheeses, my go-to mix is sharp cheddar, creamy gouda, rich Gruyère, just a hint of tangy blue cheese, and some nutty Parmesan for the top. If you're serving a crowd with diverse palates, you could leave out the blue cheese or use very little, as it is not to everyone's taste.
You can't just toss any sausage into the mix — this mac and cheese deserves the best, and so do you. Spanish chorizo brings smoky, paprika-forward vibes, while Mexican chorizo adds a spicy kick that pairs perfectly with the creaminess of the cheese. The Spanish variety can be sliced while the Mexican kind should be removed from the casing and crumbled. Either way, fry it until crispy.
The method is simple: Cook your pasta to al dente perfection in salted water, whip up a béchamel sauce base, and slowly incorporate your cheeses until smooth (I always recommend shredding your own cheese). Fold in your pasta and chorizo, and transfer everything to a baking dish. Top it off with buttery breadcrumbs, grated Parmesan, and a sprinkle of smoked paprika for good measure. Bake until golden and bubbly at the sides and browned on the top!
For extra tips, check out these mistakes that might be ruining your mac and cheese — because we're not here for soggy pasta or gritty sauce. Serve this chorizo mac straight from the oven with a side of nostalgia, and you've got a dish that's comforting, classy, and irresistibly cheesy.