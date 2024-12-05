Hot Dog Recalls That Affected Millions

The hot dog occupies a strange spot where popularity and controversy meet. Hot dogs topped with everyone's favorite condiments are the featured food at cookouts and they are ubiquitous at convenience stores and fast food chains alike. Most supermarkets devote a large portion of refrigerator shelf space to wieners and franks, all with varying sizes, meats used, and special fillings.

Hot dogs have a long history but, perhaps because they are typically very cheap, they have always carried a shady reputation for being made of nefarious ingredients. The process of grinding and encasing meat that has been finely ground and mixed with spices and preservatives is an obscuring and forgiving one. And once in a while, the hot dog detractors are actually proven right.

A processed meats company or a government agency will sometimes announce an urgent recall of a large number of hot dogs. They have different reasons, like contamination with foreign bodies or the possibility that they carry food-borne illness. No matter the cause, modern food history is marred by a shockingly large number of take-backs covering both both high- and low-quality grocery store hot dogs. Here are the largest hot dog recalls in history that made the biggest impacts, potentially affecting millions of consumers.