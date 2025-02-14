Why Exactly Is Mustard So Yellow?

A condiment enjoyed by hot dog lovers, pretzel enthusiasts, and Kendrick Lamar alike, you can always rely on mustard to bring some zing and funk to whatever you're eating. You can add mustard to tacos, or you can roast fish in mustard like Ina Garten. If you're feeling adventurous, you can even dip your watermelon in mustard (although you may want to use non-yellow varieties for that). While there are some brands we like more than others, as you can see in our worst-to-best ranking of yellow mustards, it's hard to go too wrong with the yellow stuff.

Which raises the question: Why, exactly, is yellow mustard so yellow? The condiment is made from ground mustard seeds, which range from white to brown to black in color — a far cry from the end result, which is as yellow as the lines on the highway. So where does this golden hue come from? Well, it actually comes from a very different spice: not mustard, but turmeric. Once the two ground elements are combined with water and vinegar, you get that familiar yellow color.