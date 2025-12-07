3 Expert Tips To Remember For The Absolute Best Homemade Chili

It was the splatter seen around the world when, in season 5, episode 26 of "The Office," Kevin drops a giant pot of chili he'd spent all night preparing. Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin in the NBC series, has since become a chili expert. (A few years ago, one Takeout writer even made "Kevin's Famous Chili" from "The Office" to see if it was worth the mess.) His latest venture? Teaming up with Eventbrite and Bush's Beans for Chili Nights, a website to make your chili dinners as memorable as possible. We spoke with Baumgartner about his best chili secrets.

"Number one, always — with anything — having high-quality ingredients makes all the difference," Baumgartner said. That means making sure, among other things, your garlic, tomatoes, and seasonings are fresh. Secondly, experiment and don't be afraid to mess it up. "It's not rocket science here, and that's partly what I love about it is the collaborative nature of (making chili) — it's communal." Everyone has different taste preferences and traditions. See what you can take from someone else's to enhance your own. You want to try a different kind of bean or pepper? Have fun. But keep it simple, which is Baumgartner's third tip. "Adding in brown sugar or adding in soda isn't really adding anything; it's just making it sweeter," he explained.