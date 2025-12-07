3 Expert Tips To Remember For The Absolute Best Homemade Chili
It was the splatter seen around the world when, in season 5, episode 26 of "The Office," Kevin drops a giant pot of chili he'd spent all night preparing. Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin in the NBC series, has since become a chili expert. (A few years ago, one Takeout writer even made "Kevin's Famous Chili" from "The Office" to see if it was worth the mess.) His latest venture? Teaming up with Eventbrite and Bush's Beans for Chili Nights, a website to make your chili dinners as memorable as possible. We spoke with Baumgartner about his best chili secrets.
"Number one, always — with anything — having high-quality ingredients makes all the difference," Baumgartner said. That means making sure, among other things, your garlic, tomatoes, and seasonings are fresh. Secondly, experiment and don't be afraid to mess it up. "It's not rocket science here, and that's partly what I love about it is the collaborative nature of (making chili) — it's communal." Everyone has different taste preferences and traditions. See what you can take from someone else's to enhance your own. You want to try a different kind of bean or pepper? Have fun. But keep it simple, which is Baumgartner's third tip. "Adding in brown sugar or adding in soda isn't really adding anything; it's just making it sweeter," he explained.
Tips for your chili cheat sheet
Regardless of whether you add beans (in the Lone Star State, just don't — it's the one unbreakable rule of Texas chili), there are many ingredients you can add to develop more flavor and make your dish even tastier. Start with spices like cinnamon, coffee, or cocoa powder, the latter of which is the bitter ingredient that adds depth of flavor to your chili. You can further experiment, like Brian Baumgartner advised, by adding bourbon or liquid smoke to take the flavor in other directions. Some people even add peanut butter, the kind without the sugar, to introduce creaminess and a slightly nutty flavor that balances spice.
All those add-ins will only shine if the base is simple. Don't go overboard with the amount of ingredients — aim instead for freshness and overall value. If it doesn't add a depth of flavor, it's unnecessary. As Baumgartner warns, one heavy-handed note like brown sugar or Dr. Pepper can overpower everything else, making the entire pot flat. So no matter how you make your chili, don't forget Baumgartner's three chili principles. And whip up a batch of cornbread or rice to go with it.