The 5 Best Cuts Of Meat At Costco, Hands Down

Costco is known for many things — from its iconic (and unchanging) $1.50 food court hot dog to its wide array of baked goods housed in the bakery section — but its meat department is particularly underrated. The meat at the grocery chain might not be as high-caliber as meat from a proper, specialized butcher shop, but it's still widely considered to be quite serviceable; especially if you pick the correct cut of meat. We recently spoke to Isaac Bernal Carbajo, the executive chef of the representation of Spain to the United Nations, to get his insight into what Costco's top-tier cuts are. The five cuts that came to mind for Carbajo were the prime brisket, short ribs, tenderloin, chuck roast, and whole strip loin.

While these cuts all excel in their own way, the chef first wanted to note the things that separate Costco from other stores when it comes to these cuts of meat. "They're a great option for people who cook frequently, like to BBQ, or want larger cuts without paying absolutely crazy prices," Carbajo explained. "What I notice most with Costco meats is their consistency. There's a lot of product turnover, and you can see that reflected in freshness and in the fact that you usually know fairly well what you're going to find."