Why Costco Business Centers Beat Warehouses When It Comes To Meat
Costco fans are well aware that the discount warehouse is a gem for bargains on anything from frozen foods that taste homemade to affordable cuts of meat. What many don't know is that the retailer has even better deals on protein available at its Business Centers. Isaac Bernal Carbajo, the executive chef of the representation of Spain to the United Nations, recently spoke with The Takeout about the differences between the two stores and made a compelling argument for why folks should be stopping by Costco Business Centers if meat is on their grocery list.
"Many people don't realize that Costco Business Centers operate very differently from regular Costco locations," Carbajo said. "They are much more geared toward restaurants, hospitality, and bulk purchasing, which is why they usually carry huge formats, whole cuts, and products that are less 'prepared' for the average consumer." Think 18-pound briskets and whole hogs for a pig roast. If you're looking for deals on home goods or clothes, you'll be disappointed that Costco Business Centers don't carry them. But if you're looking to fill up your chest freezer, you'll be pleasantly surprised with the wide variety of meats you won't find in the normal warehouses.
"If someone cooks a lot, does BBQ frequently, or likes working with large cuts, I think the Business Center is far more interesting," Carbajo said. "In some locations, you'll find cuts and formats that I simply never see in a traditional Costco warehouse." Best of all, Costco Business Centers welcome anyone with a regular Costco membership card to browse what's available. That said, the stores won't be for everybody.
The downside to shopping at Costco Business Centers
While Costco Business Centers will have terrific deals on meat aplenty, Isaac Bernal Carbajo noted that's really only beneficial to those who can accommodate buying meat in bulk. "The downside is fairly obvious: For smaller families, some purchases can be excessive," he said. "Also, standard warehouse locations usually carry more convenient, ready-to-cook products, while the Business Center requires a little more knowledge or planning."
It's not just the lack of convenience foods that will put some people off the Business Centers. The stores don't offer free samples like the warehouses, and fans of Costco's food court menu items will be dismayed to find that they don't have a food court at all. Even if you are interested in taking advantage of the deals on bulk meat, you might be in for a long drive. Whereas there are hundreds of warehouses scattered across the country, there are far fewer Costco Business Centers.
Still, if you have the storage space to keep a bounty of protein, Costco Business Centers are worth a visit, according to Carbajo. "For those [who], regardless of inflated costs, find themselves committed to meats or committed to BBQ, Costco offers the perfect blend between supermarket shopping and professional purchasing at a price and quality that is hard to find elsewhere," he said. They offer a wildly different experience than your typical discount warehouse, but if you're in the business of keeping yourself stocked with meat, Costco Business Centers are just what you're looking for.