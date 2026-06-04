Why Costco Business Centers Beat Warehouses When It Comes To Meat

Costco fans are well aware that the discount warehouse is a gem for bargains on anything from frozen foods that taste homemade to affordable cuts of meat. What many don't know is that the retailer has even better deals on protein available at its Business Centers. Isaac Bernal Carbajo, the executive chef of the representation of Spain to the United Nations, recently spoke with The Takeout about the differences between the two stores and made a compelling argument for why folks should be stopping by Costco Business Centers if meat is on their grocery list.

"Many people don't realize that Costco Business Centers operate very differently from regular Costco locations," Carbajo said. "They are much more geared toward restaurants, hospitality, and bulk purchasing, which is why they usually carry huge formats, whole cuts, and products that are less 'prepared' for the average consumer." Think 18-pound briskets and whole hogs for a pig roast. If you're looking for deals on home goods or clothes, you'll be disappointed that Costco Business Centers don't carry them. But if you're looking to fill up your chest freezer, you'll be pleasantly surprised with the wide variety of meats you won't find in the normal warehouses.

"If someone cooks a lot, does BBQ frequently, or likes working with large cuts, I think the Business Center is far more interesting," Carbajo said. "In some locations, you'll find cuts and formats that I simply never see in a traditional Costco warehouse." Best of all, Costco Business Centers welcome anyone with a regular Costco membership card to browse what's available. That said, the stores won't be for everybody.