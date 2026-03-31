10 Frozen Costco Foods That Taste Homemade

Costco offers quite a few different types of pizzas, and one of my absolute favorites is the Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza from Motor City Pizza Co. I've had both the supreme and double pepperoni options, and they're both fantastic. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to find the supreme flavor at Costco since the first time I tried it, but I have been pleased with the pepperoni as an alternative.

One of the best parts of Detroit-style pizza is the cheesy, crispy crust. This magic base is only possible because of the pan the pizza cooks up in, and these Motor City pies come with their very own cooking tray. This crust is what really sells the pizza, making it taste and feel freshly homemade. It has a flavor of authenticity and freshness that is awfully difficult to find in frozen food. At Costco, you'll get two pizzas in each box. Admittedly, these items take up a fair amount of room in your freezer because they are just so very thick with all of that pillowy crust.

Imperfection is a hallmark of a homemade item, and when a crunchy, cheesy crust crisps up under the pizza and around the sides, the slightly burnt-looking (but outrageously delicious) crust has that homemade, rustic look. Don't let the cheese moving about the bottom of the pan worry you. Those will melt into the crust in all the best ways.