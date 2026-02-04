I Shop At Costco Every Week. Here's The One Item That's Always In My Cart
My family and I are members of Costco, and although it's a place where many businesses shop for groceries and supplies in bulk, we use it to shop for our household groceries every week. There are plenty of tips first-time Costco shoppers can learn from more experienced shoppers, but one thing is for sure: Weekly shopping at Costco requires some tweaks to shopping habits. For our family, that meant changing when we do our shopping, how we create our menus, and being flexible with the items we purchase.
But every week, several items consistently make their way into our cart. One of the most satisfying is a simple staple: butter. Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter comes in a package of four eight-ounce bars. Each bar equates to two typical standard sticks of butter you'd find at most grocery stores. The two-pound box of butter runs about $13.99 at my local store, three dollars less than Kerrygold butter at Costco, which costs $16.99.
Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter is where it's at
On my family's first trip to Costco, we paid special attention to brands the store has that we already use. To our surprise, we found Kerrygold butter; our weekly butter purchase. Then, after a few weeks of shopping, we discovered something that many Costco faithful eventually figure out: Kirkland Signature products are excellent. So, after a few weeks of sticking by Kerrygold, we gave Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter a try. It didn't take more than one week for us to figure out that this affordable Costco butter rivals Kerrygold.
While Kerrygold cows hail from Ireland, Costco's grass-fed butter comes from New Zealand. This locale allows the cows to create a lovely yellow butter because the rich vegetation of New Zealand's very mild climate and abundant rains allows for year-round munching. The milk that becomes Kirkland Signature butter originates from 400 farms in New Zealand, which all make their way to Westland Milk Products to create Costco's lovable butter.
We found the flavor to be perfectly balanced, and the butter performs well when baking or making savory dishes. This butter has quickly become our go to, and with the generous amount, we're never without a stash in our refrigerator.