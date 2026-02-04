I Shop At Costco Every Week. Here's The One Item That's Always In My Cart

On my family's first trip to Costco, we paid special attention to brands the store has that we already use. To our surprise, we found Kerrygold butter; our weekly butter purchase. Then, after a few weeks of shopping, we discovered something that many Costco faithful eventually figure out: Kirkland Signature products are excellent. So, after a few weeks of sticking by Kerrygold, we gave Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter a try. It didn't take more than one week for us to figure out that this affordable Costco butter rivals Kerrygold.

While Kerrygold cows hail from Ireland, Costco's grass-fed butter comes from New Zealand. This locale allows the cows to create a lovely yellow butter because the rich vegetation of New Zealand's very mild climate and abundant rains allows for year-round munching. The milk that becomes Kirkland Signature butter originates from 400 farms in New Zealand, which all make their way to Westland Milk Products to create Costco's lovable butter.

We found the flavor to be perfectly balanced, and the butter performs well when baking or making savory dishes. This butter has quickly become our go to, and with the generous amount, we're never without a stash in our refrigerator.