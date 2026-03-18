Want The Tenderest Cut Of Beef? Keep This Rule In Mind
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When I envision the ultimate steak dinner, the word "tender" is at the forefront of my mind. Whereas some folks seek out the cuts of steak with the most protein, I'm in it for the sensory experience, and only meat that melts in my mouth will do. But with so many different options available at the supermarket, some like-minded steak aficionados find it challenging to determine which cuts of beef will meet their expectations. "Butcher Wizard" Brad Baych, author of "Primal Cuts: A Butcher's Guide to Selecting, Preparing, and Perfecting Beef," provided some clarity on the issue; revealing a rule of thumb he follows to ensure your protein delivers on tenderness.
"There is an old adage that I learned in culinary school: 'The most tender cuts of meat are furthest from the hoof and the horn,'" Baych said. He used the best cut of steak to enjoy rare as an example to illustrate this concept. "A tenderloin (filet mignon) is the most tender cut of meat on the entire beef," he said. "It sits in a place on the cow that is furthest away from the hoof and the horn." Areas near the shoulders and hindquarters are constantly being exercised, which helps strengthen muscle fibers, resulting in tougher meat.
For all the people who aren't familiar with where specific steak cuts come from on the steer, Baych laid out a few examples which you shouldn't have any trouble finding in the supermarket. "Your popular steak cuts are pretty tender (ribeye, tenderloin, NY strip)," he said. "Sirloins can be tender as well, as long as not overcooked."
The most tender beef isn't typically the most flavorful
Because of its location far from the hooves and horns of a steer, you can bank on a filet mignon being melt-in-your-mouth tender when it's skillfully prepared, but it isn't the most flavorful cut money can buy. The "Butcher Wizard" explained that people should understand there is a trade-off of sorts when it comes to texture and taste in beef. "There is an inverse relationship to flavor and tenderness," he said. "For the most part, if a cut of meat is more tender, it is less flavorful."
Now, that doesn't necessarily mean folks are forced to choose between the two qualities. One cut of beef in particular offers the best of both worlds. "Some of the best steak cuts fall right in the middle of the tenderness to flavor spectrum. My favorite steak cut is the New York Strip," Baych said. "It has a great beef flavor but is a little tougher than a beef tenderloin that tends to lack a little flavor."
Baych also clued us into some scarcer options which people yearning for maximum tenderness and bold, beefy taste all in one bite should keep an eye out for. The first he mentions is known for being an impressive, budget ribeye alternative. "Chuck eye, teres major, Denver Steaks, and flat iron steaks," he said. "I like to call these 'Butcher Secret Cuts.' You have to hunt for them, but when you find them, they are tender, flavorful, and most of the time much cheaper."