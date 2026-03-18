Want The Tenderest Cut Of Beef? Keep This Rule In Mind

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When I envision the ultimate steak dinner, the word "tender" is at the forefront of my mind. Whereas some folks seek out the cuts of steak with the most protein, I'm in it for the sensory experience, and only meat that melts in my mouth will do. But with so many different options available at the supermarket, some like-minded steak aficionados find it challenging to determine which cuts of beef will meet their expectations. "Butcher Wizard" Brad Baych, author of "Primal Cuts: A Butcher's Guide to Selecting, Preparing, and Perfecting Beef," provided some clarity on the issue; revealing a rule of thumb he follows to ensure your protein delivers on tenderness.

"There is an old adage that I learned in culinary school: 'The most tender cuts of meat are furthest from the hoof and the horn,'" Baych said. He used the best cut of steak to enjoy rare as an example to illustrate this concept. "A tenderloin (filet mignon) is the most tender cut of meat on the entire beef," he said. "It sits in a place on the cow that is furthest away from the hoof and the horn." Areas near the shoulders and hindquarters are constantly being exercised, which helps strengthen muscle fibers, resulting in tougher meat.

For all the people who aren't familiar with where specific steak cuts come from on the steer, Baych laid out a few examples which you shouldn't have any trouble finding in the supermarket. "Your popular steak cuts are pretty tender (ribeye, tenderloin, NY strip)," he said. "Sirloins can be tender as well, as long as not overcooked."