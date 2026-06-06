5 Restaurant Chain Apple Pies To Buy And 3 To Avoid

Any way you slice it, apple pie is an American favorite. Unlike some desserts that don't look as good as they taste, apple pie is Instagram-ready, topped with a fancy lattice crust, or a solid, golden-brown one, with its wavy edges to hold in the glossy apples and cinnamon-speckled filling of the perfect specimen.

Apple pie is the quintessence of a Thanksgiving feast, grandma's family recipe, or a slice of nostalgia shared with a friend. Is there a more natural pairing than apples and cinnamon? Of course, apple pie spice isn't as trendy as pumpkin pie spice, which is a booming industry in the U.S., but there really are only slight differences between the two blends. They both feature warm spices (like cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, cloves, and ginger) and flavors that light up the taste buds, calm the senses, and even promise some health benefits.

If you're craving a slice of homemade apple pie, there's a good chance you can find a close substitute at a nearby restaurant. If it sells pie, the restaurant most likely has the apple variety on the menu, whether it's American, French, Dutch, or an apple cobbler crossover. I tasted eight apple pies from several local restaurants and found five I'd recommend buying — even some worthy a Door Dash delivery fee — and three that I suggest avoiding.