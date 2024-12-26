What's The Difference Between Cinnamon And Vietnamese Cinnamon?

Cinnamon is one of the most commonly used spices in cooking, whether you're making snickerdoodles or a meat marinade. It's not surprising that its first recorded use (as a medicine) dates all the way back to around 2500 B.C. This spice is derived from the inner bark of the cinnamomum tree which is either rolled into the familiar cinnamon sticks, or ground into a powder. When buying this spice, it would be easy to assume that it's all the same, but that's certainly not the case.

The cinnamon most commonly found in stores is Chinese cinnamon, also known as cassia cinnamon. But another variety, which is often mistaken for being the same, is Vietnamese or Saigon cinnamon. Although these two types are closely related, they differ in flavor, color, and health benefits. Vietnamese cinnamon contains a much higher amount of cinnamaldehyde, an essential oil that contributes to its stronger aroma and taste.