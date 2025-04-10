The Creamy Ingredient That Can Upgrade Your Apple Pie

When it comes to apple pie, there are two kinds of people. There are those who believe in the power of a classic, unadulterated pie, one that shows off the flavor of the fruit and buttery pastry with just a few traditional ingredients, like cinnamon and sugar. And there are those who welcome upgrades, which could take the form of cheddar cheese (an apple pie topping that divides the nation), or salted caramel. Even herbs such as fennel, thyme, and rosemary have made appearances in apple pie. Sometimes, however, you can't even see the upgrade. For instance, many bakers add sour cream to the pie filling to give the dessert a creamy, tangy flavor.

To learn more about the dairy upgrade, we reached out to Adriano Zumbo, the extraordinary Australian pastry chef who is well-known for his appearances on "MasterChef Australia," his cookbooks, and the popular television shows he hosts, like "Sugar Rush" (one of the Netflix cooking shows you should watch right now) and "Zumbo's Just Desserts." As to the sour cream upgrade in apple pie, Zumbo told The Takeout: "The main reason to add sour cream into your pie filling is to add creaminess and extra lightness from the tang of the sour cream; it would also make the apples softer faster by creating more moisture and steam during baking."

If you love "the tangy creamy profile of your apples then this is a great idea," he explained, as "with the buttery crumbly flake of the pie crust, [the sour cream] can be a great balance." Zumbo, who creates incredible, complicated pastries and desserts, is actually partial to classic desserts himself, telling The Best Address that his favorite baked goods include chocolate cake, cheesecake, and "an honest slice of apple pie."