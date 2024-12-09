The great thing about Pink Lady apples is that they are found most of the year, peaking from October through July. The consistency in the apple's quality and its long shelf life make it convenient for both summer and holiday baking. Achieving a classic apple pie is all about letting the natural flavor of the apple shine and be enhanced by the seasonings instead of being completely overshadowed. The Pink Lady delivers effortlessly in this department.

Another reason to go for Pink Lady apples is that they have high acidity and sugar levels, which become heightened during the baking process, adding a natural sweetness to the pie. Using Pink Lady apples also gives the apple pie a nicer finish. Because they oxidize slowly, the white part of the apple keeps its texture and appearance even after going through the oven. Additionally, Pink Lady apples have the advantage of lower water content, which reduces the risk of them having a soggy base in recipes such as pies.

Pink Lady apples are versatile and work for more recipes than just apple pies. They are also ideal for treats like tarts or crumbles where crispiness is required. Their flavor complements baking spices like nutmeg or cinnamon without being overpowered by them.

So, when next you get a craving for apple pie, take a page out of Brown's book and go for the Pink Lady apples. It is best to trust the master of food science on this one.