5 Menu Items You Should Never Order At In-N-Out

It's far from a controversial statement to say that In-N-Out has good food that's generally worth trying if you're in one of the eight states that actually have In-N-Out locations. However, that isn't to say everything you can possibly order from the California-based burger chain is worth the (typically very low) price. In fact, there are a handful of items you'd be better off avoiding entirely, either due to an underwhelming flavor or having a much better alternative readily available.

And we're not just talking about the base menu at In-N-Out, either. While some of the items on In-N-Out's "Not So Secret Menu" have completely revolutionized how consumers interact with the beloved fast food chain, others just aren't that good and likely should've never been spoken into existence in the first place. Whether you're a long-time fan of the chain who has never strayed from the trusty Double Double or someone new to it who's worried about making the wrong choice, recognizing the restaurant's low points before exploring the menu can save you from an inadequate meal at this otherwise remarkable fast food chain.