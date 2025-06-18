Turn To In-N-Out's Secret Menu To Shake Up Your Go-To Milkshake Order

In-N-Out is the popular fast food chain that Julia Child truly loved, and we can stand by that love, too. This is a burger joint that does a few simple things really, really well, and it shows in everything from the killer burgers to the crispy fries. But when people think of In-N-Out, the drinks aren't always the first thing that comes to mind. Next time you head to In-N-Out for your go-to meal, think about changing that. You can use its secret menu to swap out your old faithful milkshake of choice for something new and exciting. Instead, consider mixing your milkshake flavors or making a root beer float.

Instead of just choosing one of the three classic flavors of vanilla, strawberry, or chocolate, you can mix and match. For a mellower fruity flavor, ask for a mix of vanilla and strawberry, or go for chocolate and strawberry for a chocolate-covered strawberry vibe. You can also order a black-and-white or a Neapolitan. A black-and-white, as the name implies, is a mix of the chocolate and vanilla milkshake flavors. The Neapolitan, on the other hand, mixes all three flavors in one cup.

As for a root beer float? You get a half cup of root beer topped with a generous portion of vanilla soft serve. If you bring it home instead of eating it at the restaurant (or in your car for a quick treat), then you can even frost your glass for the best root beer float you've had in a while.