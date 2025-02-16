What's On In-N-Out's Secret Menu Grilled Cheese?

While my own personal go-to In-N-Out order is almost always an animal-style Double-Double (in other words, two patties, two cheese slices), I have tried the grilled cheese, and can confirm that it's a solid pick. The bun is buttery and toasted, and the cheese is warm and creamy. As grilled cheese sandwiches go, it's good. But, if you're looking to up your game, there are plenty of options on the secret menu to help you do so. First, try ordering your bun extra toasty. The line cooks will leave your buttered bun on the griddle a bit longer than usual, resulting in a browner color and extra crunch, which is always great in grilled cheese.

If you like a little heat, ask to add some chopped chilies which come with no extra cost. You can add them on yourself or ask that the cooks add them in while your grilled cheese is grilling. Adding extra lettuce and tomato is a good way to get some extra veggies. When you add pickles and extra sauce, you've very nearly gotten an animal-style upgrade. However, a true animal-style burger comes with a mustard-grilled hamburger patty.

As for your onions, I suggest opting for grilled onions; they'll come chopped and caramelized and oozing with umami. You can also opt for whole grilled onions (it's actually a griddled slice of onion) if that's your vibe. Finally, round out your sandwich with an order of fries, but make them animal style fries. These hot, fresh-cut beauties will be laden with melted cheese, grilled onions, and sauce.