Wendy's Has A Secret Menu Item Made For Meat Lovers

Secret menu items have been around for years, with clever and enterprising fast food mavens uncovering new ways to "hack" existing food items in national chains to come up with some pretty spectacular creations. See: The Quesarito at Chipotle, the Five Guys grilled cheeseburger, and the Costco food court ice cream sandwich. It's no surprise that Wendy's, with its surprisingly expansive (two words: Baked Potato) and ever-changing menu, is open for customer modifications as well.

Enter the Grand Slam burger, a meaty ode to all things carnivorous. This veteran of the Wendy's secret menu is such a mainstay that the person taking your order might know exactly what you're talking about if you order it by name (it has another moniker, too: The Meat Cube).

However, if all you get is a confused look from the cashier, amend your order to Dave's Triple cheeseburger plus an extra patty of beef and an extra slice of cheese. Because the app and website don't allow you to modify the number of burger patties on the sandwich, this will be an order-in-person-only secret menu item. The end result is two buns nestled around a pile of beef that's in roughly the shape of an equal-sided 3D square — hence the nickname, Meat Cube.