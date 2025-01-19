Wendy's Has A Secret Menu Item Made For Meat Lovers
Secret menu items have been around for years, with clever and enterprising fast food mavens uncovering new ways to "hack" existing food items in national chains to come up with some pretty spectacular creations. See: The Quesarito at Chipotle, the Five Guys grilled cheeseburger, and the Costco food court ice cream sandwich. It's no surprise that Wendy's, with its surprisingly expansive (two words: Baked Potato) and ever-changing menu, is open for customer modifications as well.
Enter the Grand Slam burger, a meaty ode to all things carnivorous. This veteran of the Wendy's secret menu is such a mainstay that the person taking your order might know exactly what you're talking about if you order it by name (it has another moniker, too: The Meat Cube).
However, if all you get is a confused look from the cashier, amend your order to Dave's Triple cheeseburger plus an extra patty of beef and an extra slice of cheese. Because the app and website don't allow you to modify the number of burger patties on the sandwich, this will be an order-in-person-only secret menu item. The end result is two buns nestled around a pile of beef that's in roughly the shape of an equal-sided 3D square — hence the nickname, Meat Cube.
If you need even more beef
But wait — there's more. If you find that four beef patties just aren't enough to quench your insatiable hunger for meat, consider ordering the off-the-rails T-Rex burger. While the "official" number of burger patties is technically up for debate, and it may include anywhere between six and 12 (with a minimum of six at least, or else it would not be worthy of its Cretaceous-era predator name). These are each topped with their own layer of all the fixings, like cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, and tomato.
However many patties and layers of toppings you choose to ascribe to it, you can bet that your Wendy's location probably won't actually make it for you (though never say never; you might get the right crew on a dead night who take the building and packaging of this massive dino burger as a challenge). Instead, you'll more likely order two to four Dave's Triples, provide your own extra toppings, and assemble the sandwich at home, creating a towering burger that any T-Rex would be salivating at the thought of consuming.