Can You Still Order A Quesarito At Chipotle?
Secret menus are a delight of fast food and fast casual restaurants. Some restaurants, like In-N-Out, are so well-known for their secret menus they may as well not be secrets. But others, like Chipotle, adhere closer to the original meaning of the term. And one secret menu item at Chipotle is endangered, verging on extinct: the quesarito.
True to the name, a quesarito is a combination of a quesadilla and burrito. It was a beloved Taco Bell menu item for years, but fewer people knew about the secret Chipotle quesarito. It is in theory still possible to order one, but thanks to Chipotle's redesigned quesadilla, most employees are unlikely to still know how to make one.
Even then, those who do know the old ways might still refuse, due to the significant amount of time and effort involved in making a quesarito, especially compared to anything that is actually on the menu. But, if you find a willing and able employee, the legendary Chipotle quesarito is worth the experience.
Why is a Chipotle quesarito so complicated?
The story of the Chipotle quesarito begins with the Chipotle quesadilla, formerly a secret menu item all its own. A tortilla was folded up with cheese and protein, and cooked in a burrito press for several minutes — a huge amount of time that would slow down entire stores during a rush. Since 2021, Chipotle now cooks quesadillas much faster with ovens but employees are no longer trained to make them on burrito presses; endangering the quesarito.
Chipotle locations still have everything necessary to make quesaritos, but the knowledge of how to do so is going extinct. Since it does not appear possible to make a quesarito with the new quesadilla process, it falls to employees who remember the old quesadilla method to make it happen.
However, if you ask nicely while the restaurant is not busy, and consider tipping them for the inconvenience, one such employee might just make your day. But even if they don't, there is another menu hack recommended by 0 out of 10 doctors: get a normal Chipotle burrito and deep fry it.