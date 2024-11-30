Can You Still Order A Quesarito At Chipotle?

Secret menus are a delight of fast food and fast casual restaurants. Some restaurants, like In-N-Out, are so well-known for their secret menus they may as well not be secrets. But others, like Chipotle, adhere closer to the original meaning of the term. And one secret menu item at Chipotle is endangered, verging on extinct: the quesarito.

True to the name, a quesarito is a combination of a quesadilla and burrito. It was a beloved Taco Bell menu item for years, but fewer people knew about the secret Chipotle quesarito. It is in theory still possible to order one, but thanks to Chipotle's redesigned quesadilla, most employees are unlikely to still know how to make one.

Even then, those who do know the old ways might still refuse, due to the significant amount of time and effort involved in making a quesarito, especially compared to anything that is actually on the menu. But, if you find a willing and able employee, the legendary Chipotle quesarito is worth the experience.