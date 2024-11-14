It's Time To Order A Five Guys Grilled Cheese Burger (Just Trust Us)
Secret menus are a fun way to spice up fast food offerings: From the famous secret menu of In-N-Out to the essentially limitless variety of coffee drinks you can order at Starbucks. Even though there are websites dedicated to cataloging an industry's worth of secret menus, some chains still manage to keep the secret menu secret.
Five Guys has been a popular smashburger chain for years. And though it may not be as beloved as their famous burgers and fries, it has also had a grilled cheese sandwich on the menu for years. You won't see the combo listed on any menu, but asking for a grilled cheese burger will unlock a new favorite Five Guys dish.
The delicious patty melt is a common menu item for diners and basic restaurants, but not so commonly seen at fast food giants like Wendy's or McDonald's. But thanks to this relatively secret menu item, you can get a fast food patty melt at any Five Guys location.
Why ask for a grilled cheese burger at Five Guys?
The magic of the Five Guys grilled cheese burger is in its name. The delicious smashburger and whatever toppings desired are placed between two buns — but the buns are grilled face-down (as on the chain's grilled cheese) to better brown the bread. The result is a crispy, cheesy, beefy fast-food patty melt; at a convenience you can't beat.
Perhaps the most important thing to remember when ordering a secret menu item like this grilled cheese burger is simple: Be nice. Five Guys can be a good fast-food chain to work at, but this type of work can be grueling and often thankless, and you're asking for a custom item that is not actually on the menu.
Although the grilled cheese burger was a TikTok trend, that doesn't necessarily mean your Five Guys location is familiar, or wants to make it. Be patient, be humble, and if they say no, try another time or location. Absolutely do not fight them.