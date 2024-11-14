It's Time To Order A Five Guys Grilled Cheese Burger (Just Trust Us)

Secret menus are a fun way to spice up fast food offerings: From the famous secret menu of In-N-Out to the essentially limitless variety of coffee drinks you can order at Starbucks. Even though there are websites dedicated to cataloging an industry's worth of secret menus, some chains still manage to keep the secret menu secret.

Five Guys has been a popular smashburger chain for years. And though it may not be as beloved as their famous burgers and fries, it has also had a grilled cheese sandwich on the menu for years. You won't see the combo listed on any menu, but asking for a grilled cheese burger will unlock a new favorite Five Guys dish.

The delicious patty melt is a common menu item for diners and basic restaurants, but not so commonly seen at fast food giants like Wendy's or McDonald's. But thanks to this relatively secret menu item, you can get a fast food patty melt at any Five Guys location.