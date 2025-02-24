Anthony Bourdain's Rule Of Thumb For A Perfect Cheeseburger

There are few dishes quite as tried and true as a good old-fashioned cheeseburger. While the fast food cheeseburger once sold for just five cents by White Castle has evolved over the years, the key to good burgers generally, according to Anthony Bourdain, was simple. It's all about keeping in mind the inherent genius (and deliciousness) of the basic recipe — and how easy it is to eat.

The beloved celebrity chef explained as much in a discussion with Insider Tech back in 2016 when he described the perfect burger, noting the most important things to remember when crafting the world-renowned dish. The key to his ideal burger? "In a perfect world, you should be able to eat a burger with one hand and get a representative chunk of all the elements," said the chef (via YouTube).

Bourdain was a big fan of burgers, describing them as "the ultimate bar food" in "A Cook's Tour" (via YouTube). But he had a clear philosophy when it came to modifying a traditional cheeseburger. "You have to ask yourself, 'Is this thing I'm doing to this perfectly good, classic dish, is it making it better?'" he asked. "You might deconstruct it in a way that impresses people, delights them, or astounds them, but does it make it better?" Perhaps it's not surprising, then, that Bourdain loved one particular fast food chain — In-N-Out — for its simple yet tasty fare.