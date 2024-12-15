The Bougie Burger Trend Anthony Bourdain Couldn't Stand
Anthony Bourdain wasn't known for mincing words. The iconic and innovative American chef is remembered for his strong — sometimes harsh — opinions on food trends, and food in general, many of which won't be forgotten anytime soon. Pumpkin spice everything, for example, was among Bourdain's most disliked food trends. Juice cleanses, undervalued global cuisines, and the liberal use of descriptors were some other food trends he had notable issues with.
However, one of Bourdain's biggest offenders was of the burger variety. Bourdain absolutely couldn't stand the wild popularity of Kobe beef sliders. For the uninitiated, Kobe is a subset of Wagyu beef, and is an exceptionally fatty and expensive meat. He felt that the entree exemplified a larger issue with American cuisine — namely, a trend of patrons paying way too much for ingredients that added little value to the dining experience — all in the name of prestige.
Bourdain's Beef with Kobe Sliders
Anthony Bourdain had been crystal clear about his beef (pun intended) with Kobe sliders. "The Kobe slider is a clear and present danger ... Pumpkin spice is just silly, but the Kobe slider is an indication of a douche economy that's threatening to me personally," Bourdain told Town & Country. In other words, he believed Kobe sliders were a perfect example of diners paying top dollar for a meal that really doesn't deserve the extravagant price tag — much less the unnecessary hype — in order to earn cool points with their peers.
"It's a clear example of nothing being added to the slider experience by using Kobe beef other than the price. No one who orders a Kobe slider wants the unctuous, fatty experience of ordering a Kobe steak. What they want is bragging rights in front of their princes of douchedom around them so they can all high five. It's part of the 'bro' culture I find troubling," Bourdain continued.
Although the Kobe sliders craze has somewhat subsided, chances are good that another faux-sophisticated food trend will take over any minute. Bourdain likely wouldn't approve of it either.