The Bougie Burger Trend Anthony Bourdain Couldn't Stand

Anthony Bourdain had been crystal clear about his beef (pun intended) with Kobe sliders. "The Kobe slider is a clear and present danger ... Pumpkin spice is just silly, but the Kobe slider is an indication of a douche economy that's threatening to me personally," Bourdain told Town & Country. In other words, he believed Kobe sliders were a perfect example of diners paying top dollar for a meal that really doesn't deserve the extravagant price tag — much less the unnecessary hype — in order to earn cool points with their peers.

"It's a clear example of nothing being added to the slider experience by using Kobe beef other than the price. No one who orders a Kobe slider wants the unctuous, fatty experience of ordering a Kobe steak. What they want is bragging rights in front of their princes of douchedom around them so they can all high five. It's part of the 'bro' culture I find troubling," Bourdain continued.

Although the Kobe sliders craze has somewhat subsided, chances are good that another faux-sophisticated food trend will take over any minute. Bourdain likely wouldn't approve of it either.