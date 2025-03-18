What's The Biggest Burger You Can Get At In-N-Out?

When eating a double cheeseburger from your favorite fast food establishment, you might find yourself wondering just how many patties you can really ask for on your burger. While there are some examples of adding an absurd amount of patties — Wendy's T-Rex Burger being perhaps the most well known — a true meat lover is likely to find themself wondering how extreme they can go. In the case of In-N-Out, the upper limit is believed to be four patties, though the restaurant chain technically doesn't have an official limit on how many patties you can get.

Now, more specifically, the limit of four patties comes by way of the restaurant's 4x4 burger — meaning four patties and four slices of cheese — which is a known entity on the In-N-Out's not-so-secret menu, joining beloved items like the grilled cheese and the protein-style burger. The 4x4 is widely considered the biggest burger that staff members are permitted to make at the establishment, so while you might be tempted to ask kindly for a fifth or maybe even a sixth patty, it's highly unlikely that your request will be granted.